Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2028

Increasing demand for energy & need to optimize power generation and planning are key factors driving global energy & utilities analytics market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Energy and Utilities Analytics Market size is expected to reach USD 6.55 Billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The need to optimize business practices and operations to gain maximum cost benefits is boosting utilization of energy and utilities analytics services and solutions among energy and utility companies. The ability of analytics solutions to provide greater visibility, reduce operational costs, improve customer satisfaction and asset reliability, control maintenance issues, and optimize utility consumption is resulting in their increasing demand.

The market intelligence report takes a closer view of the global market share, estimated growth rate, future market trends, entry-level barriers, fundamental market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report clearly defines the Energy and Utilities Analytics market position on a global level. The detailed insights into the market’s geographical spectrum offered by the report make it an excellent source of knowledge about the Energy and Utilities Analytics industry.

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Energy and Utilities Analytics market on a global and regional scale and offers a forecast for the market for 8 years. The report provides extensive coverage of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, growth prospects, threats, opportunities, and current and emerging trends in the market. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market players along with their business overview, product portfolio, technological advancements, expansion plans, financial standing, and global position. It also sheds light on the collaborations in the competitive landscape, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, licensing agreements, and others.

Key companies profiled in the report include:

Microsoft Corporation,

Eaton Corporation plc,

IBM,

SAP SE,

General Electric Company,

AWS,

Oracle,

Schneider Electric SE,

Siemens AG, and

Cisco Systems

Global Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Energy and Utilities Analytics market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

In November 2019, ExxonMobil entered into a partnership with Microsoft to enhance operational efficiencies and improve its analyses at the Permian Basin acreage, which makes it the largest-ever oil and gas acreage to use cloud technology. XTO Energy, a subsidiary of ExxonMobil, is applying Microsoft technologies, including Microsoft Azure, Dynamics 365, the Internet of Things (IoT), and machine learning.

Emergen Research has segmented the global energy and utilities analytics market on the basis of type, deployment, application, and region:

· Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Services

· Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud

On-premises

· Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Load Forecasting

Meter Operation

Distribution Planning

Demand Response

Elucidating the competitive landscape of the Global Energy and Utilities Analytics Market:

The global Energy and Utilities Analytics market report offers viable insights into the competitive spectrum of the Energy and Utilities Analytics business sphere.

The report systematically profiles the company information of each market player.

It identifies the estimated industry share, production facilities, development prospects, and geographies served by each market player.

The study showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders.

It offers critical data & information about the product application scope and the end-user landscape.

The study provides salient information about the pricing models of the products offered by these companies. Moreover, it determines the gross profits and losses experienced by them throughout their market tenures.

