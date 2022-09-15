Electrostatic Chucks Market will Reach USD 231.8 Million, Expanding at a CAGR of 4.0% during the Forecast Period of 2028

Market Size – USD 170.1 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.0%, Market Trends – The rapid growth of the semiconductor industry

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Electrostatic Chucks Market is forecast to reach USD 231.8 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Electrostatic Chucks are used in the application of bonding technology, lithography, inspection, metrology, display manufacturing, wafer handling, dry etching, metal deposition, etching processes, and ion implanting.

Electrostatic chucks are mainly used in the semiconductor industry to hold the wafer during processing. It has the technical advantage of high reliability, particles reduction, wafer planarity, and non-edge exclusion. It also plays a crucial role in adsorbing and heating or cooling of wafers. It is majorly used in the semiconductor industry for manufacturing equipment. The clamp also increases the chances for production of good chips on wafers. They are used in almost all tools in the semiconductor industry.

Asia Pacific dominates the market for electrostatic chucks. China, Japan, and India are the major contributors to the growth of the market. Large semiconductor market in the region contributes towards the rising demand of the product.

Top 10 Profiled in the Electrostatic Chucks Market Report:

• Kyocera

• SHINKO

• Trek

• NTK Technologies

• K-max Technology

• Calitech

• SEMCO Technologies

• APS Materials

• TOTO

• Invax Technologies

Market Segmentation:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Quartz Electrostatic Chucks

• Ceramic Electrostatic Chucks

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Coulomb Type Electrostatic Chucks

• Johnsen-Rahbek (JR) Type Electrostatic Chucks

Electrode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Quadrupole Electrode

• Bipolar Electrode

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Semiconductor (LCD/CVD)

• Wireless Communications

• Electronics

• Medical

• Others

Key Takeaways of the Electrostatic Chucks Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Electrostatic Chucks industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the Electrostatic Chucks Market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the Electrostatic Chucks Market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

