Back and Neck Massager Market Upcoming Trends, Strategies Development and Forecast 2021 – 2028

Emergen Research Logo

According to a recent analysis by Emergen Research, the global back and neck massager market size was UAD 9.19 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent analysis by Emergen Research, the global back and neck massager market size was UAD 9.19 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 16.15 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.2%. Increasing prevalence of chronic pain due to aging or inappropriate lifestyle preferences, growing awareness regarding benefits of massagers coupled with increase in number of massage parlours and physiotherapy centres are the key factors driving back and neck massagers market revenue growth.

Some of the main causes of back and neck pain include sleeping or sitting in incorrect posture, degenerative disc disease, pinched nerves, rotator cuff injuries, tendonitis, fibromyalgia, arthritis, and others. Exercises, stretching or massaging the affected area can be helpful in reducing the pain caused by these medical conditions.

The back and neck massager market is expected to register significant growth in the coming years owing to the falling prices of massagers and their increasing availability on e-commerce platforms. A good quality neck and shoulder massager start from as low as USD 25 and go all the way up to USD 300 and beyond. A massage from a professional masseuse may cost one more than that.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/742

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Based on type, the vibrating massager segment is forecast to register a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. The robust segmental growth can be attributed to the effectiveness of vibrating massager and their increasing visibility on e-commerce channels.

Based on patient type, the older people segment accounts for the largest revenue share of the global back and neck massager market. This can be attributed to expanding geriatric population base and major prevalence of back pain problems in aging population.

Based on application, the hospital segment is forecast to make major revenue contributions to the market revenue share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing patient inclination towards professional massage therapist and a significant growth in number of hospitals offering therapeutic massage therapy for pain management.

North America accounted for 32.6% of the global back and neck massager market share in 2020 and is projected to register significant growth through 2028. The robust growth can be attributed to the early adoption of advanced technologies and high consumer spending on health and wellness products in the region.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Panasonic, HoMedics, Beurer, MedMassager, Fujiryoki, INADA, SKG, Breo Technology, Cozzia, and Human Touch among others.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/back-and-neck-massager-market

The report studies the types and applications of the global Back and Neck Massager market. The report categorizes the Back and Neck Massager industry into different types covering different products supplied in the Back and Neck Massager market. Each type is briefly described in the report such that why it is used, the main sources, the production costs, and the processing involved in it. Depending upon various applications of the products and services in the market, the Back and Neck Massager market is categorized in the following non-exhaustive list of products. The application segment is anticipated to grow rapidly shortly due to its unique features and solutions, other crucial information about the types and applications is given in the report.

Emergen Research has segmented the global back and neck massager market on the basis of type, patient, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Manual Massagers

Vibrating Massagers

Impulse Massagers

Others

Patient Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Adult

Older People

Baby

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Household

Hospital

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/742

Leading businesses who are looking for new sources of income will find this research to be quite helpful in understanding the market and its underlying dynamics. It will be helpful for businesses looking to diversify into new markets or increase the scope of their current operations.

How will this Report Benefit you?

A 250-page report from Emergen Research includes 194 tables and 189 charts and graphics. Anyone in need of commercial, in-depth assessments for the global Back and Neck Massager market, as well as comprehensive market segment analysis, can benefit from our new study. You can assess the whole regional and global market for Back and Neck Massager with the aid of our recent study. To increase market share, obtain financial analysis of the whole market and its various segments. We think there are significant prospects in this industry for rapidly expanding energy storage technology. Look at how you may utilise the current and potential revenue-generating prospects in this sector. The research will also assist you in making better strategic decisions, enabling you to build growth strategies, strengthen competitor analysis, and increase business productivity.

Proceed To Buy @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/742

What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?

• How is the Back and Neck Massager market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the Back and Neck Massager market?

• How will each Back and Neck Massager submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2030?

• How will the market shares for each Back and Neck Massager submarket develop from 2022 to 2030?

• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2022 to 2030?

• Will leading Back and Neck Massager markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2030 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2030?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. In case of further queries about the report, do get in touch with us. Our team will make sure your report is tailored according to your needs.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research:

Urgent Care Apps Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/urgent-care-apps-market-size-is-expected-to-reach-usd-7-931-1-million-by-2030-industry-trend-rise-in-adoption-of-internet-of-things-iot-for-high-quality-healthcare-outcomes/

Virtual Diagnostics Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/virtual-diagnostics-market-size-to-be-valued-at-usd-1-512-2-million-by-2030-industry-trends-rise-in-the-level-of-awareness/

Prefilled Syringes Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/prefilled-syringes-market-size-to-be-worth-usd-9-11-billion-by-2030-industry-trends-increasing-demand-for-prefilled-syringes-in-covid-19-vaccines/

AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/ai-enabled-medical-imaging-solutions-market-to-reach-usd-4-720-6-million-by-2030-growing-at-a-cagr-of-31-3-percent-says-emergen-research/

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitor