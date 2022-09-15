Global Radiofrequency-Based Devices Market is Expected to Project a CAGR of 13.2% During the Forecast Period, 2021-2028

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global radiofrequency-based devices market size is expected to reach USD 9,595.9 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady global radiofrequency-based devices market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing demand for aesthetic procedures.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growing demand for minimally invasive procedures are key factors driving revenue growth of the global market

A primary advantage of radiofrequency-based devices is in skin treatment and benefit for improving texture and appearance. Radiofrequency waves help in production of new collagen and elastin in the human body, while the old, damaged skin cells are replaced in due time. New skin produced through radiofrequency treatment is tighter and firmer, which offers a natural youthful appearance. Radiofrequency-based devices are also used for body contouring such as for treatment of flank or abdomen by destroying fat cells.

Expenditure on cosmetic and aesthetic procedures has been increasing in the recent past and this is supporting growth of the market to a significant extent. According to a report published by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, in 2018, expenditure on cosmetic surgery and minimally invasive procedures in the US was over USD 16.50 billion, which represents a 4% increase over 2017.

The report analyzes the leading players of the global Radiofrequency-Based Devices market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Radiofrequency-Based Devices market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

AngioDynamics Inc., ArtiCure Inc., CONMED Corporation, Smith & Nephew PLC, BVM Medical Limited, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Stryker Corporation, and Cutera Inc

Segments Covered in this report are:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Radiofrequency Generators

Applicators

Electrodes

Cannulas

Probes

Needles

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Aesthetics

Pain Management

Oncology

Gynecology

Cardiology

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In January 2020, Stratus Medical announced completion of a private placement to acquire the assets of NimbusRF from Biomerics and provide growth capital funding to support the continued global expansion of the Nimbus RF Multitined Expandable Electrode for chronic pain, and the investment was led by Med Venture Holdings.

By product type, needles segment revenue is expected to register a rapid growth rate over forecast period. RF Micro-needling is a minimally invasive procedure making use of conventional micro-needling technique effectively with radio frequency energy for skin rejuvenation. The radiofrequency pulse transmitted through fractional method deep into the dermis layer of skin improves skin tightening and decreases acne scars by triggering elastin and collagen synthesis.

Among the application segments, cardiology segment revenue is expected to register fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Radiofrequency ablation is a technique deployed to treat issues associated with irregular heartbeat. Heat generated from radiofrequency electrodes at the catheter end destroys tissues causing problem and thus prevent abnormal heartbeats.

Market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to increasing investment in research and development of advanced radiofrequency-devices, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and increased healthcare expenditure. In addition, presence of major players in countries in the region is fueling North America market revenue growth.

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Key Questions Answered

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global Radiofrequency-Based Devices Market?

What are the top strategies that companies adopting in Radiofrequency-Based Devices Market?

What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in Radiofrequency-Based Devices Market?

Which region has the highest investments in Radiofrequency-Based Devices Market?

What are the latest research and activities in Radiofrequency-Based Devices Market?

Who are the prominent players in Radiofrequency-Based Devices Market?

What is the potential of the Radiofrequency-Based Devices Market?

