Esports Market to Reach USD 5,199.8 Million by 2028 | Activision Blizzard, Inc., Modern Times Group, Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Rising emergence of online sports café trend and increasing venture capital investments are some key factors driving global esports market revenue growth

Esports Market Size – USD 1,165.6 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 20.7%

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global esports market size reached USD 1,165.6 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 20.7%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some key factors driving global esports market revenue growth are emergence of online sports cafes and increased venture capital investments. In addition, rising number of events with major sponsorship deals is expected to fuel revenue growth of the market in the near future. Many gamers are interested in online sports or esports cafe concepts since these allow playing games without need to purchase the required equipment. Another benefit of running an esports cafe is the potential to foster a competitive attitude through organizing of amateur tournaments.

Majority of esports cafes currently have cutting-edge gaming equipment, which is expected to encourage gamers to visit esports café, and in turn boost market growth.However, gambling or betting-related risks and lack of standardization is expected to hamper growth of the global esports market over the forecast period. In addition, esports may not be recommended for individuals below a certain age and the activity could also be deterred by parents of young students and children. Esports indulgence results in longer screen exposure, and some experts indicate that the aggressive nature of some video games can have psychological effects on gamers of varying age groups.

Both primary and secondary data sources have been used in the global Esports Market research report.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

First Person Shooter (FPS) segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. The FPS game genre is currently the most popular and wanted. In this game genre, a player can control one avatar at a time. Among the most popular games are Counter-Strike and Call of Duty, among many others.

Sponsorship segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share contribution over the forecast period. Sponsorship gives businesses a major opportunity to reach out directly to their target audience via online and offline media channels. Many major companies such as Nvidia and Intel have signed sponsorship deals with esports teams and event organizers. Providing gaming-related products has proven to be an excellent investment, thereby allowing businesses to increase revenues and drive brand image.

Smartphone segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Since smartphone users have risen significantly over the years, developments in esports has been increasing in parallel, driven by robust Internet connectivity and speed as well as ease of accessibility and affordability of high-performance smartphones, which are some key factors expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for relatively larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period. Increasing number of esports fans and sponsors in various developed and developing countries is expected to drive market growth.

The global report shows details related to the most dominant players in the global Esports, along with contact details, sales, and accurate figures of the worldwide Market.

Top Companies Covered In This Report:

Activision Blizzard, Inc., Modern Times Group, Nintendo Co., Ltd., FACEIT, Gfinity plc, Tencent Holdings Ltd., Turner Broadcasting System, Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Valve Corporation, and Gameloft SE.

Emergen Research has segmented the global esports market on the basis of game type, revenue streams, device, and region:

Game Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

First Person Shooter (FPS)

Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA)

Real-time Strategy (RTS)

Player Versus Player (PvP)

Revenue Streams Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Publisher Fees

Sponsorship

Media Rights

Merchandise & Tickets

Advertising

Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Smartphone

Computer

Tablet

Others

The report also specifies the impact of regulations and policies implemented by the administration on the current growth and upcoming opportunities that may lead to market development escalation.

