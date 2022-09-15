Real Estate Market Size, Business Strategies, Global Survey and In-Depth Analysis Research Report 2022-2027

Real Estate Market

The global real estate market to reach a value of US$ 7,806 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 1.90% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Real Estate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on real estate market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global real estate market reached a value of US$ 6,883.80 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 7,806.70 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 1.90% during 2022-2027.

Real estate consists of land or any physical structures, such as buildings. It differs from personal property, which is not permanently attached to the ground, such as vehicles, boats, jewelry, furniture, and farm equipment. It is considered real property, including land and anything permanently attached to or built on, whether natural or artificial. There are five segments of real estate, which include residential, commercial, industrial, raw land, and particular use. Investment in real estate includes buying a home, rental property, or plot.

Request to Get the Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/real-estate-market/requestsample

The rapid outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), followed by strict lockdown and movement restrictions, negatively impacted the growth of the real estate market, including delays in construction projects. However, with continual improvements in the vaccination drive across multiple countries, real estate activities began to emerge, and potential buyers started to increase their housing search and purchase activities. The penetration of high-speed internet connectivity and easy access to web platforms have encouraged key players to invest in the launching of integrated real estate, which is providing an impetus to the market growth.

Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by significant growth in the real estate sector. In line with this, rising demand for new homes is positively influencing the market. Furthermore, the increasing population and a desire for personal household space are catalyzing the market. Several key players are offering online real estate services to gain market share. Apart from this, various initiatives taken by the government of different countries to develop homes and commercial buildings are creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, rapid urbanization and inflating disposable incomes are propelling the market. Besides this, excellent returns on investment in real estate are attracting a large population across the globe. Additionally, lower interest rates and better economic stability are providing a boost to the market.

Explore Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/real-estate-market

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• American Tower Corporation

• Aston Pearl Real Estate Broker

• Ayala Land Inc. (Ayala Corporation)

• Cbre Group Inc.

• Colliers International

• Gecina

• Jones Lang Lasalle Incorporated

• Prologis Inc.

• Reliance Relocation Services

• SEGRO plc

• Simon Property Group Inc.

• Wanda Group (Dalian Hexing Investment Co. Ltd.)

Real Estate Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, property, business and mode.

Breakup by Property:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Land

Breakup by Business:

• Sales

• Rental

Breakup by Mode:

• Online

• Offline

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.