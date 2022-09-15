Wireless Earbuds Market | Worldwide Overview by Market Share, Future, Growth and Leading Players Research Report 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Escalating number of smartphone users around the world and increased consumer spending on electronic gadgets are expected to bolster market growth

Market Size – USD 4.59 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 15.2%, Market Trends – Rising demand for wireless earbuds with smarter, more advanced features ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global wireless earbuds market size is expected to reach USD 14.23 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 15.2%, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is majorly supported by wider access to the Internet, growing use of smartphones with advanced features functionalities, emergence of advanced wireless technologies, and rising disposable incomes of consumers, especially in developing nations such as India and China. Other key factors driving market growth are rising demand for wireless earbuds among students and the working population, growing trends of work from home and online schooling in the pandemic era, and increasing availability of wireless earphones at highly affordable prices, manufactured by companies such as Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi.

The report studies the historical data of the wireless earbuds market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the wireless earbuds industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the wireless earbuds market. The study on the Global wireless earbuds Market is the latest report covering the impact analysis of the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has directly affected the market by causing disruptions in the global supply chains and indirectly by inducing financial difficulties.

Some Key Highlights of the Report:

Among distribution channels, the online platforms segment is expected to reach the highest revenue share over the forecast period, owing to the significant rise of the e-commerce industry, rising trend of online shopping, and growing availability of wireless earbuds on leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Walmart, often at discounted prices.

In 2020, North America was the most dominant of all regional markets in the global wireless earbuds market in terms of revenue. Market growth in this region is attributed to rising adoption Alexa or Siri-compatible smart home devices, increasing indulgence of the youth in online gaming and other entertainment activities, rising demand for wireless earbuds among tech-savvy consumers, and increasing use of these devices during fitness activities or outdoor sports. The presence of leading brands including Bose, Apple, and Beats Electronics in the region is another major factor accounting for the North America market growth.

Based on application, the music & entertainment segment is the fastest-growing segment in the global wireless earbuds market. The segment is projected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to factors such as growing demand for high-end entertainment devices with enhanced audio and noise cancellation features, increasing number of smartphone users, and growing inclination towards live music streaming and podcasts.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Apple Inc., Bose Corporation, Sony Corporation, Samsung, JVC, OnePlus, Jaybird, Beats Electronics LLC, Shure Inc., and Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG., among others.

For the purpose of this report, the global wireless earbuds market is segmented on the basis of application, end-use, distribution channel, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Fitness

Gaming

Music & entertainment

Virtual Reality

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Commercial

Consumer

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Online platforms

Offline retail stores

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2028. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?

How is the Wireless Earbuds market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the Wireless Earbuds market?

How will each Wireless Earbuds submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2028?

How will the market shares for each Wireless Earbuds submarket develop from 2020 to 2028?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2020 to 2028?

Will leading Wireless Earbuds markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2028 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2028?

