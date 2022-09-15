Space Mining Market Size: Leading Players, Demands, Future Trends, Growth Factors, Strategy, Price and Gross Margin

Emergen Research Logo

The global space mining market size is expected to reach USD 8.19 Billion in 2030 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 23.5% over the forecast period

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global space mining market size is expected to reach USD 8.19 Billion in 2030 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 23.5% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Space mining market revenue growth is expected to be driven by continuous investment in space exploration and mining, launch of planned space missions, and increasing support by governments worldwide. Government initiatives to frame regulations with regards to space mining is expected to support revenue growth of the market going ahead.

The objective of space mining is to find and extract valuable minerals and metals etc. from asteroids and other bodies in space. Rapid depletion of Earth's natural resources has been fueling aspirations and plans to mine space for decades for the much-needed resources and also to profit from the immense resources. This is a key factor expected to drive market revenue growth to a significant extent in future. Although space mining is capital intensive, it is becoming the last resort as Earth's resources are depleted. Market is expected to be supported to s major extent by government initiatives such as the US military branch and the Space Force, as per which astronauts will return to the moon by 2024. Another example is the Artemis Accords, which is a global legal framework for moon mining. The initiative encourages citizens to mine the Earth's natural satellite and other celestial bodies for economic interests.

Minerals found in the belt of asteroids between Jupiter and Mars, according to NASA, have a value of USD 100 million per person on Earth. This is encouraging commercial enterprises to participate in space mining in order to benefit from space-mined materials. Mining on the moon will cost around USD 9 billion at first, while collecting near-Earth asteroids could cost USD 492 million. The exorbitant expense of space mining is a major factor restraining expansion currently.

Increasing mergers, collaborations, and partnerships between leading players in the industry will present new and lucrative opportunities in the space mining market in future. NASA, for example, gave four companies contracts in 2020 to recover modest amounts of lunar regolith by 2024, putting the agency ahead of the pack in commercial space mining. The Moon is an ideal location for space mining. It offers various advantages, including its proximity and low gravity, which implies less energy cost for launch. However, high cost of space mining and need for long-term investment in such operations are constraining industry expansion. Market growth can be expected to increase when the cost of space launch reduces.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

On 1 January 2019, Deep Space Industries (DSI) was bought by Bradford Space, which is a space technology business. DSI was renamed Bradford Space Inc., and it is still working on the Xplorer satellite bus, which is designed for missions beyond Earth's orbit. DSI provides cost-effective and creative space exploration solutions.

Revenue from the Type C segment is expected to increase steadily throughout the forecast period. Mining efforts are expected to be initially directed at this type of asteroid owing to availability of water, which can be used to produce rocket fuel, and be supplied to enterprises conducting space missions. Organic and metal materials are also available from Type C, and can be used for spacecraft construction in space.

Asteroids are expected to be mined for platinum since a single asteroid can contain between USD 25 and 50 billion in platinum. This also includes additional metals like as cobalt, iron, gold, nickel, and manganese, which might help to alleviate Earth's metal scarcity. NASA is currently conducting a mission to collect samples from near-Earth asteroids (NEA).

Market revenue in Asia Pacific is expected to register rapid growth over the forecast period due to increased focus on initiating mining space activity by China and Japan. China is making significant progress in space research, with the launch of its first batch of asteroid prospecting spacecraft in 2020.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Moon Express, Kleos Space S.A., Bradford Space Inc., Ispace, Planetary Resources, NASA, China National Space Administration, Trans Astronautica Corporation, Shackleton Energy Company (SEC), and Asteroid Mining Corporation Ltd.

Emergen Research has segmented the global space mining market on the basis of type of asteroid, phase, type of commodity, application, and region:

Type of Asteroid Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Type C

Type S

Type M

Others

Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Spacecraft Design

Instruments

Altitude Control System

Electric Power System

Others

Launch

Operation

Type of Commodity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Water

Structural Elements

Platinum Group Materials

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Construction

Extra-terrestrial Commodity

Fuel

Human Life Sustainability

3D Printing

