Wax Market size is forecast to reach US$11.3 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC
Wax Market size is forecast to reach US$11.3 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wax Market size is forecast to reach US$11.3 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Wax is an ester of long-chain fatty acids along with long-chain monohydric alcohols. It can be divided into multiple categories such as paraffin wax, shellac wax, mineral wax, stearate wax, and more. They are used in a wide range of industries which include packaging, Cosmetic & Personal Care, automotive, building & construction, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, textile, rubber, and other industries. According to recent insights published on Interpack in 2020, the global packaging industry is expected to grow by an annual rate of 3.5% within the next four years.
Key Takeaways:
1. Adhesive application in Wax Market is expected to see the fastest growth, especially during the forecast period, owing to its increasing demand from the packaging industry. Properties of wax such as high melting point, high stability, and low melt viscosity make it ideal for the production of hot melt adhesives.
2. Wax has a wide range of properties which include excellent thermal stability, high softening point, high melting point, high chemical resistance, perfect lubrication, which makes it ideal for use in packaging, cosmetics, and textile industries.
3. Asia-Pacific dominated the Wax Market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for Wax from the packaging and cosmetic sectors of the region. According to a recent study published on Interpack, Asia accounted for the highest world share of packaging sales in 2020, an increase of 7.4% in comparison to 2019.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Adhesive application held the largest share in the Wax Market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% between 2022 and 2027, owing to the increasing demand for adhesives from the packaging sectors in multiple regions across the world. According to a recent study published by the European Adhesive and Sealant Industry in 2020, the adhesives sector saw an increase in the production of adhesives across multiple regions.
2. Asia Pacific held the largest share in the Wax Market in 2021 up to 30%. The consumption of wax is particularly high in this region due to its increasing demand from the packaging and cosmetics sectors. Wax is primarily used as a plastic additive in the production of plastics used for packaging.
3. Cosmetic & Personal Care held the largest share in the Wax Market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% between 2022 and 2027, owing to the increasing demand for wax in the production of cosmetics, and skincare products.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Wax industry are:
1. China National Petroleum Corporation
2. Exxon Mobil Corporation
3. Royal Dutch Shell PLC
4. Akzo Nobel NV
5. Lubrizol Corporation
