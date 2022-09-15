Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Worth $46.2 Billion By 2027 At A Growth Rate of 9.6% - IndustryARC
Developing Advanced Methods to Meet The Demand For Addressing Infertility, Which is Further Propelling The Growth of The Assisted Reproductive Technology MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Assisted Reproductive Technology Market size is estimated to reach $46.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Assisted reproductive technology covers medical procedures that are helpful to address infertility. It covers various methods, such as cryopreservation, in-vitro fertilization, and many others. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways :
1. Geographically, North America Assisted Reproductive Technology Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate over the period 2021-2026 owing to the growing adoption of ovulation induction and artificial insemination infertility clinics.
2. The rise in the demand for cryopreservation and hysterosalpingography procedures is driving the Fertility Clinics segment. However, the high cost of assisted reproductive technology procedures is one of the major factors that is said to reduce the growth of the Assisted Reproductive Technology Market.
3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Assisted Reproductive Technology Market report.
Segmental Analysis :
1. The Assisted Reproductive Technology Market based on the Procedure can be further segmented into Fresh Nondonor, Frozen Nondonor, Fresh Donor, and Frozen Donor. The Fresh Nondonor segment held the largest share in 2020 and is also estimated to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 10.4% over the period 2021-2026.
2. The Assisted Reproductive Technology Market based on the End User can be further segmented into Hospitals, Fertility Clinics, Clinical Research Institutes, and Others. The Fertility Clinics segment held the largest share in 2020 and is also estimated to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 10.6% over the period 2021-2026.
3. North America held the largest share with 31% of the overall market in 2020. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as rise in the number of fertility centers and growing favorable policies for infertility treatment. The rise in the adoption of ovulation induction and artificial insemination infertility clinics is driving the growth of the Assisted Reproductive Technology Market.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Assisted Reproductive Technology Industry are -
1. Cosmos Biomedical
2. FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific
3. Microm UK Ltd
4. Origio
5. Parallabs
