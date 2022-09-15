Oleochemicals Market 2022-2030 | Worth USD 42.03 Billion | CAGR of 4.2% | Exclusive Report By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Recyclability is a significant factor driving global oleochemicals market revenue growth

Oleochemicals Market Size – USD 28.78 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.2%, Market Trends – Key market players’ increasing R&D activities” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global oleochemicals market size is expected to reach USD 42.03 Billion in 2030 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Oleochemicals market revenue growth is primarily driven by rising government regulations regarding use of environmentally friendly products. Oleochemicals are becoming more popular as sustainable alternatives as environmental rules tighten and non-renewable resources deplete.

The oleochemical market is growing as a result of various factors, including existence of raw materials, high level of customer demand, and market expansion for green chemicals. Oleochemicals are expected to become more popular in products used in personal care, detergents, food, and drink. The fastest rate of growth is anticipated for glycerol over the next years due to rising popularity of its use in products such as personal care and food and beverage items.

A recent trend in the market is use of oleochemicals for food & beverages. Oleochemicals are utilized to make sanitizers for food contact surfaces as well as food packaging that has received FDA approval. When making sweets, calcium stearate is used as a flow agent and as an emulsifier for food. When making candy, triple-pressed stearic acid is utilized as a mold-release agent in addition to a hardening additive in the food & beverage industry and also used for lubricants, grease, and metalworking. Oleochemical lubricants and greases reduce friction between moving components or seal gaps between mechanical parts and are mostly employed in automotive and industrial areas.

Oleochemicals business analysis covers techniques of key players including comprehensive information on key business developments, Company Overview, Financial Highlights, Product Portfolio, SWOT Analysis, Key Strategies, and Developments.

Oleochemicals Market Main competitors are:

Wilmar International Ltd., BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, Procter & Gamble, Cargill, Incorporated, Evonik Industries, Godrej Industries Limited, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, Arizona Chemical, and Emery Oleochemicals.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

On 18 September 2020, Emery Oleochemicals announced the release of its EMERY E general-purpose fatty acid esters product line. These fatty acid esters offer good color stability, low odor, and good biodegradability. EMERY E bio-based esters are a sustainable alternative to petrochemical-based materials and can be used in the formulation of a wide range of consumer and industrial systems including bio-diluent, solvent, or plasticizer in ink, adhesive, coating applications, plastic additives, pigment binding, and dispersing co-agents.

The fatty acid segment is expected to account for a large revenue share over the forecast period. This is attributed to its increasing adoption of microbial fatty acid biosynthesis. Sustainable and inexpensive techniques for creating renewable chemicals and fuels are needed to serve the expanding population and economy while cutting carbon emissions. Oleochemicals are petrochemical substitutes that are often manufactured from limited resources such as animal and plant fats. There is a lot of interest in microbial fatty acid biosynthesis since it offers a way to make renewable oleochemicals. According to several studies, Escherichia coli has been genetically modified to create a range of oleochemicals including alkanes that can be used right away as biofuels. On the other hand, yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae is more suited for industrial scale production due to its robustness, tolerance to challenging fermentation conditions, and widespread use in synthesis of bioethanol.

The pharmaceuticals and personal care segment is expected to account for a large revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to increasing application of oleochemicals. Oleochemicals can be used in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors as emollients, thickeners, and preservatives. Isopropyl myristate functions as a moisturizer in topical medicinal treatments in addition to being used as an emollient or thickening agent in other pharmaceutical applications. Glycerin 99.7% is a humectant that is utilized in creation of dental care items as well as cough syrups. Oleochemicals are important ingredients in personal care products for maintaining healthy skin and hair and have increased in popularity, due to their potential to be free of allergies and carcinogens. Glycerin, also known as glycerol, is commonly used owing to its hydrating properties and is made from lipids found in plants. AHCOHOL 1618 is mostly made from vegetables, hypoallergenic, and a combination of synthetic and natural sources.

Emergen Research has segmented the global oleochemicals market based on type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Fatty Acid

Fatty Alcohol

Glycerin

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care

Food & Beverages

Soaps & Detergents

Polymers

Others

