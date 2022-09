At 5.1% CAGR, Fish Farming Market Size Worth USD 305.43 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing awareness about the health benefits of the consumption of fish is set to further enhance the overall market development of the Fish Farming Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Fish Farming Market size was estimated at $305.43 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Fish farming is a type of aquaculture in which fish is produced in a controlled environment to be sold as food. Aquaculture, often known as pisciculture, is the practice of growing, breeding, and rearing fish species. Fish farming is the process of commercially raising fish in tanks, ponds, or other enclosures. It is a crucial part of the food-producing process. Overfishing has been addressed through fish aquaculture. Many people's cultural traditions include fish. Protein, fatty acids, Omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, and critical micronutrients are all abundant in them. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Fish Farming Market highlights the following areas -
1. Asia-Pacific dominated the Fish Farming Market in 2021 owing to the increasing consumption of fish among the people in this region. The Fish Farming Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.
2. Technological advancement in fish farming is set to aid the market growth of the Fish Farming Market report. Rising water pollution is poised to create hurdles for the Fish Farming Market.
3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Fish Farming Market report.

Segmental Analysis:
1. Based on the type market for Fish Farming is categorized into Salmon, Shellfish, Tuna, Fin Fish, Milkfish, Tilapia, and others. The finfish segment in the Fish Farming market held the largest share. Finfish are an excellent source of antioxidants and help to prevent cancer. Finfish offers health benefits as they contain high levels of omega-3 fatty acids may assist to lower levels of omega-6 fatty acids and LDL cholesterol that can build up inside the heart's arteries and this is increasing the Fish Farming market.
2. Asia-Pacific dominated the Fish Farming market with a major share of 46% in 2021. This is attributed to the increasing demand for fish farming owing to its profitable business in this region. The aquaculture sector in the Asia Pacific remains robust and strong, according to the Asia Pacific Food and Agriculture Organization.
3. Based on the environment market, Fish Farming is categorized as Freshwater, Marine Water, and Brackish Water. The freshwater segment in the Fish Farming market held the largest share in 2021, owing to the less reuse of water systems driving the demand for this system. Freshwater aquaculture is the practice of using ponds, reservoirs, lakes, rivers, and other inland waterways to raise and breed aquatic creatures for commercial purposes.

Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Fish Farming Industry are -
1. Alpha Group
2. Cooke Aquaculture Inc.
3. Lerøy Seafood Group
4. Mowi ASA
5. Thai Union Group PCL