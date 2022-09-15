Global Pet Clothing Market Report : Market to Reach USD 9.00 Billion by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pet clothing market size was USD 5.75 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for pet subscription box services is a key factor driving growth of the market. Pet apparel can become crucial for little animals in extremely cold climates, since not all breeds can survive winters and others struggle, hence, taking the pet for a walk is quite helpful for both pet and the owner. The animal's typical loss of hair may be impacted by numerous temperature fluctuations that occur during the year. Many animals have more sensitive skin during these seasons, thus it is advantageous to wear a sweater to shield them from potential harm from cold, sun, rain, or any abrasion. Since clothing shields from parasites, allergens, and bacteria that might arise in parks, streets, or even air itself, it is an excellent way to protect dogs from illness and diseases. It is also effective in preventing scratches, scrapes, and blows as well as potential infection of wounds.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The shirts & tops segment is expected to register a significant market revenue growth. Pets who are afraid of heat, cold, and fireworks can be calmed by using these items of clothing. Additionally, blouses and tops are sized differently and include breed-specific designs. Rising trend among owners to purchase shirts and tops with the same style, design, and pattern for both themselves and their pets is anticipated to have a beneficial effect on the segment's revenue growth.

The dog segment is expected to grow considerably. Adoption of more dogs globally is anticipated to improve the segment's revenue growth. Another element driving market expansion is rising spending on various dog-related apparel, accessories, toys, and clothes. Additionally, a significant element that is anticipated to support the segment's revenue expansion is creation of really stylish and contemporary dog attire by numerous market players.

The North America market is expected to register a considerable growth rate. A significant component driving region's revenue growth is great economic capability of pet owners in the U.S. and Canada. More and more pet owners are spending money on accessories including toys, leashes, collars, apparel, and other pet care products. In addition, rising popularity of purchasing high-end pet apparel and accessories is anticipated to assist the region’s market revenue expansion.

In December 2019, Cuddles Pet Shop launched an updated e-commerce site, cuddlespetshop.com to sell its pet apparel and accessories

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Moshiqa, Canada Pooch, TRIXIE Heimtierbedarf GmbH & Co.KG, Bitch New York, BedHead Pajamas Inc., PETstock, Milk & Pepper, W.L Shareholding Company Ltd., Medical Pet Shirts International B.V., and PetRageous LLC.

Emergen Research has segmented the pet clothing market based on product, pet type, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Coats & Jackets

Shirts & Tops

Sweaters & Hoodies

Others

Pet Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Dog

Cat

Others

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2027. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

