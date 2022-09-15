Submit Release
U.S. - Italy Production Company Announces Development Lineup

One of The Sedge Group's feature film projects.

The Sedge Group reveals their film and television projects for the next two years.

Film, television production is a team effort. At the American Film Market we will be developing and establish new members of our team.”
— Michael Sedge, CEO, The Sedge Group
NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The international film and television production company, The Sedge Group, announced today their line-up of new projects for the next two years.

"Unlike major studios or streaming companies, independent producers rarely establish a development program where projects are lined-up, back-to-back, or in some cases simultaneously," said producer Michael Sedge. "Our business model is to take the large-company approach, to layout a plan for the next three to five years and work specific projects through the development, pre-production, production, post-production, distribution and sales process of film and television."

Sedge, the international businessman that, four years ago, owned seven companies in four continents while being a regional president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Italy, director of the American Business Council of Djibouti, and Director-at-Large of the American Chamber of Commerce in Bahrain, is taking a business approach to the entertainment industry. At the same time, Sedge is bringing his own talents as a writer into the mix. Having authored 17 books and more than 4,000 published articles, the Michigan-native has written the screenplays for two of the four projects The Sedge Group is taking on.

"Creating good films and television shows is a team effort," explained Sedge, who is also CEO of The Sedge Group. "We are teamed with the Portuguese production company Cinemate for the series GUARDIANS OF THE GODS, which is scheduled for shooting in 2023. We have acquired the rights to the award-winning screenplay GOLDLIVERY, by Italian actor-writer Luca Cerbone. And we are moving forward with THE VATICAN DIARY, a thriller that has been compared to THE DAVINCI CODE, as well as the thriller-horror, VODUN, in collaboration with OSNA Productions and Italy's Latina Film Commission."

In an effort to expand its networks of business partners in the entertainment sector, The Sedge Group will be attending the American Film Market (AFM) the first week of November. After all, as Sedge points out, it is a team effort. They will be exploring co-production, post-production, distribution and financial partners at AFM.

Michael Sedge
The Sedge Group
+39 339 703 2762
msedge@thesedgegroup.com

