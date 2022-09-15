Canned Tuna Market [2022 to 2030] with Recent Developments |Top Manufacturers

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid growth of e-commerce channels is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 9.10 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.3%, Market Trends –Growing consumer preference to incorporate high-nutritious food in daily diet ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global canned tuna market size reached USD 9.10 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid growth of e-commerce channels to enhance supply chain is a major factor driving growth of the market. Tuna is a rich source of healthy fatty acids, which are essential for growth and development. It is particularly crucial for breastfeeding mothers and pregnant women to satisfy their nutritional needs. Increasing trend of incorporating nutritionally beneficial food into daily diet to improve health functionality, is in turn, increasing demand for tuna. In addition, rapid growth of e-commerce channels has strengthened supply chain, which in turn, is expected to have a positive impact on revenue growth of the market. Online retail platforms have grown substantially and eased availability of a wide range of products across the globe.

The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2030. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies. The study on the Global Canned Tuna Market is the latest report covering the impact analysis of the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has directly affected the market by causing disruptions in the global supply chains and indirectly by inducing financial difficulties. The Canned Tuna market has witnessed dynamic changes in trends and demands owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report provides a detailed outlook on how the pandemic has affected the key segments of the Canned Tuna industry. The report includes an in-depth impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Canned Tuna industry.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The skipjack segment is expected to register a significant market revenue growth owing to its array of nutritional qualities. Mercury content of skipjack tuna meat is only 0.144 parts per million. FDA defines skipjack as the best choice due to mercury levels in its flesh and 8-12 ounces of Skipjack should be consumed once a week. Skipjack chunks are high in B-complex vitamins, such as niacin and pyridoxine (B-6), while vitamin E, B12, thiamin, and riboflavin are also abundant.

The hypermarket/supermarket segment is expected to grow at a considerable growth rate. Major manufacturers promote their products at offline retail outlets such as hypermarkets and supermarkets. In addition, several companies are growing their customer base by opening new physical locations around the world.

The Europe market is expected to register a considerable growth rate. The region is expected to contribute heavily because customers are increasingly opting for simple, ready-to-eat, and convenient seafood options. According to a research conducted by European Market Observatory for Fisheries and Aquaculture Products, tuna was the most consumed marine species in Europe in 2020. Major canned tuna consumers in the region are Italy, Spain, and the UK.

In November 26, 2020, Bolton Food, an Italian company, formed a partnership with Oxfam, which is first of its kind in the world, with the goal of establishing new social enterprise sustainability norms in the fishing industry.

Leading Companies of the Canned Tuna Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

Ocean Brands, Frinsa del Noroeste, Grupo Calvo, Bumble Bee Foods LLC., Jealsa, Thai Union Group PCL, American Tuna Inc., Century Pacific Food Inc., Starkist Co., and Wild Planet Foods Inc.

Furthermore, the report divides the Canned Tuna market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented canned tuna market based on product, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Skipjack

Yellowfin

Albacore

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Canned Tuna market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Canned Tuna market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Key Points of Canned Tuna Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Canned Tuna market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Canned Tuna market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Canned Tuna market

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available in chapter-wise or region-wise sections. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report, and our team will provide excellent assistance.

