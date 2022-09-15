Beer Market Worth $962 Billion by 2027 At A Growth Rate of 2.9% - IndustryARC
IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Beer Market size is estimated to reach $962 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Beer is delineated as a drink that falls under the category of alcoholic beverages. Elevating purchasing power, and western influence in developing countries like India, China are factors set to drive the growth of the Beer Market for the period 2022-2027.
Key takeaways :
1. Geographically, the Europe Beer Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.
2. The broadening number of breweries, pubs, and clubs worldwide is said to be the preeminent driver driving the growth of the Beer Market. Addictive nature and their overuse can erupt many health complications which are said to reduce the market growth.
3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Beer Market report.
Segmental Analysis :
1. The Beer Market based on the source type can be further segmented into Barley, Wheat, Rice, Corn, and Oats. The barley segment held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to its enzyme-rich nature. With the broadening trend of craft beer ascribing to its taste and flavor richness the demand for these cereal grains is plunging upward.
2. The Beer Market based on quality type can be further segmented into Glass bottles, Cans. The glass bottle segment held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to several benefits of glass as compared to cans. Glass bottles are hard-wearing, impervious to oxygen, impenetrable.
3. The Beer Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Europe held the largest share with 41% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the presence of alcohol loving population in European countries.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Beer Industry are -
1. The Boston Beer Company
2. Heineken N.V
3. Carlsberg Group
4. Constellation Brands
5. Anheuser-Bush InBev
