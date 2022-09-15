Chestnut market size is estimated to reach $4.1 - IndustryARC
Chestnut market size is estimated to reach $4.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chestnut market size is estimated to reach $4.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Chestnuts are a species of trees and shrubs that are commonly found in temperate regions of the northern hemisphere. There are 4 major Chestnut species namely, American Chestnut, European Chestnut, Chinese Chestnut, and Japanese Chestnut. Although Chestnuts seem similar to the seeds of plants such as Water Caltrop, Buckeye, and Horse Chestnuts, they are different as true chestnuts belong to the beech family. Moreover, Chestnuts are safe to consume while Buckeye and Horse Chestnuts are poisonous for humans. Chestnuts are consumed raw, roasted, or ground into flour. Pre-cooked Chestnut flour is used as a garnish in meat products and as an ingredient in salads. The rise in the use of chestnuts in bakery products is anticipated to drive market growth. However, the high cost of chestnuts acts as a major challenge to the chestnut industry during the forecast period
Click here to browse the complete report summary:
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17804/chestnut-market.html
Key Takeaways:
1. Geographically, the Asia Pacific market accounted for the largest Chestnut Market share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2021-2026 owing to the high awareness of the nutritional benefits of chestnut consumption.
2. An increase in the global population suffering from gluten intolerance is projected to drive the market. However, the high susceptibility of chestnut trees to diseases such as blight and ink disease is anticipated to be a major challenge for the market.
3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Chestnut Market Report.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=17804
Segmental Analysis:
1. Based on Species Type, the Chestnut market is segmented into American chestnut, Chinese chestnut, European Chestnut, and Japanese Chestnut. The Chinese Chestnut segment is anticipated to be the largest in 2020 and is predicted to continue dominating the market during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to their extensive usage as stuffing and in soups, salads, and various confectionery items such as pancakes and muffins.
2. Chestnut Market based on Geography can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific was the largest segment in 2020 with a revenue share of 29%.
3. Chestnut Market based on Distribution Channel can be further segmented into Hypermarket and Supermarkets, Convenience stores, Online Stores and Others.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Chestnut industry are:
1. Chengde Shenli Food Co. Ltd.
2. SupHerb Farms
3. M’Lord Excellent
4. Swapna Flour Mills Limited
5. ConAgra Foods Inc
Click on the following link to buy the Chestnut Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=17804
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Related Reports:
A. Edible Nuts Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Edible-Nuts-Market-Research-508108
B. Packaged Nuts & Seeds Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15489/packaged-nuts-seeds-market.html
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn