Victoria Spray Foam Insulation Experts Discuss How to Choose the Right Insulation for Your Home
HD Horne Sprayfoam & Insulation Ltd. talks about choosing between different insulation options for homes in Victoria
Spray foam insulation is a smart choice if you're looking for insulation that will create an airtight seal in your home. ”VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the insulation experts on Vancouver Island, HD Horne Sprayfoam and Insulation Ltd. is often asked about what kind of insulation is best for homes in their region. Recently, they took to their blog to share helpful insights about choosing the right insulation from batt and poly, blown-in fibreglass, and spray foam insulation in Victoria.
As for spray foam insulation, they explain:
"Spray foam insulation is a smart choice if you're looking for insulation that will create an airtight seal in your home. This type of insulation is also incredibly effective at blocking out noise. It also has a higher R-value than other insulation types, which will better resist heat flow. Most homeowners also save a lot of money on energy bills after installing spray foam insulation, helping them earn their investment back over time!"
Then, they move on to discussing batt and poly insulation:
"Batt and poly insulation is a less expensive option than spray foam insulation, and it's also easier to install. However, it's not as quite effective at creating an airtight seal or blocking out noise. Nevertheless, it can still be a good choice if your insulation needs are not too extensive or if you plan to upgrade it."
Finally, they explain why blown-in fibreglass might be a suitable option:
"Blown-in fibreglass insulation is another less expensive option, and it has the added benefit of being fire resistant. It's also reasonably easy to install. It can also get into the tightest nooks and crannies in your attic. Did you know blown-in attic insulation can also easily be layered on top of existing insulation or to reinforce already insulated areas?"
The entire blog post can be found on the recently updated HD Horne Sprayfoam & Insulation Ltd. website.
HD Horne Sprayfoam & Insulation Ltd. can be reached for further questions or comments about insulation services on Vancouver Island at 250-882-4629.
