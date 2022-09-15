Submit Release
Cannula Market Research Report 2022, Size, Share, Price Trends and Forecast to 2027

Cannula Market Trends

Cannula Market Report

The global cannula market size reached US$ 138.7 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 206.6 Million by 2027,

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview 2022-2027

The latest research study "Cannula Market Trends: Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" by IMARC Group, finds that The global cannula market size reached US$ 138.7 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 206.6 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% during 2022-2027.

Covid-19 Impact:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Download free sample brochure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cannula-market/requestsample

Industry Definition and Application:

A cannula is a tiny hollow tube with a sharp and retractable inner core inserted into a vein, artery, or body cavity to administer medication and draw out body fluids. Various types of cannula are used to perform multiple procedures, including an intravenous cannula in surgeries and nasal cannula for providing artificial oxygen. Moreover, it is often used to inject fillers as it causes minimal pain, reduces the risk of bleeding and bruising, and offers more flexibility than hypodermic needles. As a result, they are widely used in hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), blood banks, laboratories, pathology labs, etc.

Global Cannula Market Industry Trends and Drivers: 

The growing incidences of several chronic diseases coupled with the increasing number of medical surgeries are driving the demand for cannula. Additionally, the rising geriatric population, along with elevating inclination towards minimally invasive surgeries (MIS), also propels the market growth. The increasing influence of social media trends, coupled with the growing consumer consciousness towards physical appearance, is augmenting the utilization of cannula in cosmetic surgeries. Moreover, the implementation of stringent government policies pertaining to product safety standards has led to the emergence of sterile and high-grade cannulas.

Click here to view detailed information with table of content: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cannula-market

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Product:

Cardiac Cannulas
Nasal Cannulas
Vascular Cannulas
Dermatology Cannulas
Arthroscopy Cannulas
Others

Breakup by Type:

Neonatal Cannulas
Straight Cannulas
Winged Cannula
Wing with Port Cannula
Others

Breakup by Size:

14G
16G
18G
20G
22G
24G
26G

Breakup by Material:

Plastic (PVC) Cannulas
Silicone Cannulas
Metal Cannulas (Stainless Steel)

Breakup by Application:

Cardiovascular Surgery
Oxygen Therapy
General Surgery
Cosmetic/Plastic Surgery
Orthopedic Surgery
Others 


Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)
Others

By Geography:

North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Middle East and Africa

List of Major Key Players:

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX)
CONMED Corporation (NYSE: CNMD)
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW)
Medtronic Plc (NYSE: MDT)
Smith & Nephew PLC (LON: SN)
Smiths Medical Inc (NASDAQ: ICUI)
LivaNova Plc (NASDAQ: LIVN)
Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX)
Terumo Corporation (TYO: 4543)

