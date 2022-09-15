Big Data in Healthcare Market Projected to Reach CAGR of 19.6% Forecast by 2027, Trends, Future Scope and Top Key Player

Emergen Research Logo

The growing initiative to promote the adoption of healthcare information and the rising advent of cloud will drive the demand

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Big Data in Healthcare Market is forecasted to be worth USD 78.03 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. An increasing cost of healthcare, a rise in chronic diseases, a growing geriatric population, and a fall in reimbursement cost will propel the demand for the market. Healthcare sectors are under immense pressure to focus on investment improving resource and outcomes management. Deployment of analytical tools, artificial intelligence, and machine learning techniques on the growing amount of data to enhance revenue, reduce healthcare costs, and personalized medicine, which will propel the demand for the market.

A surge in the adoption of healthcare information systems promoting the usage of electronic health records (EHRs) to build a more collaborative research environment will play an important role in the growth of Big Data in the Healthcare market. Moreover, the presence of unstructured data in the healthcare industry is anticipated to drive big data in the healthcare market.

Big Data analytics is a method for managing, integrating, and looking over a lot of data. Big data in healthcare is used to improve process-oriented spending and extend predictive care monitoring. It is widely used, especially in clinical delivery, tailored medication, and increasing operational effectiveness.

One of the key trends that will take off in the big data in the healthcare sector is the increased usage of wearable devices. Big data in pharmaceutical manufacturing will also help to improve demand forecasting, comprehend plant performance, and provide quicker customer support services. Companies get real-time access to product quality and machine performance.

The Global big data in healthcare Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to gain a robust footing in the market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. The comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape offers the readers a deeper understanding about the competitors.

Advancement in epigenomics, genomics, proteomics, transcriptomics, pharmacogenomics, and metabolomics, coupled with the digitalization of healthcare systems globally, has led to a generation of a vast amount of medical data in different formats. The growing usage of big data analytics in healthcare provides new opportunities for providing the analytical capability for reducing waste, care, medicines, and research and development.

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

In October 2020, Wuhan Run He De Kang (RHDK) and Bianjie partnered to implement a blockchain technology-enabled “Epidemic Early Warning System” to help fight against the Covid-19 virus. Wuhan RHDK is a healthcare-focused Big Data firm established in 2017 to focus on creating advanced medical healthcare and safety risk management system.

The software segment held the largest share due to the growing need for analysis of electronic patient data, which is increasing at a rapid pace. By leveraging the appropriate software tools, big data is propelling the movement toward value-based healthcare, which is opening the door to innovative advancements while reducing the costs.

Uptime is very crucial in the healthcare industry, and they cannot afford to have the system go down, which will propel the demand for the on-premises segment. On-premises storage does not require a wireless internet connection to collect medical data, which makes it less risky.

Predictive analytics helps in estimating the future outcome based on past patterns. This allows clinicians to stay a step ahead and make an informed choice on how to move forward. It is extremely useful in surgery, surgery, intensive care, or emergency care, where a patient’s life might depend on quick reaction time.

Top competitors of the big data in healthcare Market profiled in the report include:

Cerner Corporation, GE Healthcare, IBM Corporation, Allscripts, DELL EMC, Microsoft Corporation, Optum Inc., Oracle Corporation, Cognizant, and Mckesson, among others.

Regional Analysis of the big data in healthcare Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Overview:

The research report on the big data in healthcare market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the big data in healthcare business sphere.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Big Data in Healthcare Market on the basis of component, deployment, analytics type, application, end-user:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software

Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

On-Premises

Cloud

Analytics Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Predictive Analytics

Descriptive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Diagnostic Analytics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Clinical Analytics

Financial Analytics

Operational Analytics

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals and Clinics

Finance and Insurance Agents

Research Organization

In conclusion, the big data in healthcare Market report is an exhaustive database that will help readers formulate lucrative strategies. The big data in healthcare Market report studies the latest economic scenario with value, drivers, constraints, growth opportunities, challenges, demand and supply ratio, production capacity, import/export status, growth rate, and others. Additionally, the report also undertakes SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to study the leading companies.

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the big data in healthcare market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global big data in healthcare market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

