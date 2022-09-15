Revolutionary Music Platform Nebula Announces Co-Ownership Opportunity for Classic Outlawz Single ‘World Wide’ ft. 2pac
Giving Tupac Shakur fans the opportunity to honor & celebrate Shakur on the anniversary of his untimely passing on Sept 13th, 1996.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twenty six years after the death of Tupac Shakur, ‘Makavelli’s’ fans will have a dynamic way to remember his legacy, honor his life, and co-own a portion of the Outlawz single ‘World Wide’ Feat 2pac. ‘World Wide’ was released in 2001, a time before streaming services existed.
“This is a timeless piece of music from a timeless artist who was so impactful before streaming numbers. Art is forever, and now, fans have an opportunity to actually co-own the songs. The more streaming that happens, the more our users are earning. Don’t rent it when you can co-own it,” said Jenna Kadhum, Artist Relations at Nebula and founder of UrbanMass -Entertainment Solutions.
Nebula.la is revolutionizing the music industry by offering a platform that connects music artists and their fans like never before. Nebula users have the unique opportunity of purchasing co-ownership in new singles using the Nebula token. Then, users get to earn royalty payouts on their co-owned music. Anyone interested can download the Nebula app to get started. It’s available now on in the Google Play Store and Apple iTunes Store- World Wide
This immersive platform is about much more than simply co-owning music. It’s a complete community for music enthusiasts and artists. Musicians have struggled in recent years with the digital market completely shifting the way they earn, but now, Nebula is offering a way for artists to earn more while having their music online in front of global audiences while giving fans a way to earn. The culture of Nebula is completely geared toward the success of the artist and the fans alike.
By decentralizing the music industry, Nebula is opening up virtually limitless opportunities for all involved parties. Musicians and fans have new ways to earn with one seamless app.
To get started, the fans have to simply download the app for free, register, and create a profile.
“Our fans are die hard fans and have been with us a long time, as well as those from the new generation. They know the value of our impact and influence together with Tupac, so this is a big thank you to all of our fans WORLD WIDE,” says Outlawz.
Outlawz and Tupac fans can now co-own a piece of music history by visiting and registering on the official website.
