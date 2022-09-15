Corn Glucose Market 2022: Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Latest Trends and Forecast to 2027

The Corn Glucose Market to reach US$ 2.69 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 3.69% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Corn Glucose Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global corn glucose market size reached a value of US$ 2.17 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.69 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 3.69% during 2022-2027.

Corn glucose refers to a type of glucose syrup that is obtained by the process of corn starch hydrolysis. It comprises concentrated amounts of calories with little nutritional value, which makes it an ideal substitute for table sugar. Also known as glucose syrup, it is also utilized as a humectant and thickening agent in the food and beverages industry. It is known to enhance the overall flavor of the food it is used in, while extending its shelf life at the same time. Apart from this, it can be employed to impart color, add volume, and soften the texture of the food preparation. It is also used to prevent the crystallization of sugar and improve the appearance of the food items. As a result, it is increasingly used for the preparation of cookies, cakes, cereals, pastry, biscuits, ketchup, chips, jams, candies, sorbets, ice creams, vitamin tonics and dairy desserts.

COVID-19 Impact:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Corn Glucose Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by considerable growth in the food and beverages sector, coupled with the escalating popularity of international cuisines. Rapid urbanization, shifting dietary preferences and the inflating disposable income levels of the masses have contributed to the growth in the sector, wherein corn glucose forms an essential ingredient in the preparation of various dishes. Corn glucose is also increasingly utilized in the production of packaged food products. These packaged ready-to-eat foods are gaining widespread prominence among working professionals due to their busy schedules and hectic lifestyles, which, in turn, is providing a thrust to the market growth. The increasing product utilization in the formulation of various pharmaceutical products is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Corn glucose forms an indispensable ingredient in manufacturing certain tonics and syrups to provide a balanced sweetness and enhanced viscosity to the products while playing a vital role in the delivery of the pharmaceutical components. Moreover, it is also utilized in the manufacturing of certain medical supplies, such as hand sanitizers and intravenous (IV) solutions. There has been a significant rise in the demand for these medical commodities across the globe on account of the rapid spread of COVID-19, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Corn Glucose Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the Corn Glucose Market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Global Sweeteners Holding Ltd

• Roquette Freres

• Cargill Inc

• Ingredion Inc

• Archer Daniels Midland

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the Corn Glucose Market on the basis of breakup by region.

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, Others)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

