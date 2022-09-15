Mobile Gaming Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 16% Through 2026

Mobile Gaming Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Mobile Gaming Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Mobile Gaming Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the mobile gaming market size is expected to grow to $209.12 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.77%. Growing smartphone penetration is expected to drive the mobile gaming market growth.

The mobile gaming market consists of sales of mobile games services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are games designed and played on mobile devices such as smartphones, feature phones, pocket PCs, personal digital assistants (PDA), tablets, and others. Mobile games range from simple ones to complex ones involving 3Ds, AR (augmented reality), and others.

Global Mobile Gaming Market Trends

Technology advancement is one of the key mobile gaming market trends gaining popularity. The market is witnessing the integration of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies into mobile gaming for really immersive gaming experiences. VR is a computer-generated environment with scenes and objects that appear to be real, whereas AR combines virtual information with the real world. Through VR eyewear, VR allows gamers to escape reality by immersing themselves in a different gaming environment or reality. AR does not transport from a current location to a different one; instead, it amplifies or modifies some aspects of the current surroundings in a game. Key players are focusing on offering technologically advanced mobile gaming to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in April 2022, Meta (formerly Facebook), the American technology company, conducted the Meta Quest Gaming presentation for 2022 and unveiled a virtual reality (VR) version of Ghostbusters. Ghostbusters VR will let gamers hunt, blast, and capture ghosts in the Ghostbusters universe, with single and multiplayer game modes available.

Global Mobile Gaming Market Segments

The global mobile gaming market is segmented:

By Device Type: Smartphone, Smartwatch, PDA, Tablet, Others

By Operating System: Android, iOS, Windows, Others

By Genre: Action and Adventure, Arcade, Roleplaying, Sports, Others

By Subscription: Free, Premium

By Geography: The global mobile gaming market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Mobile Gaming Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides mobile gaming global market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global mobile gaming market, mobile gaming global market share, mobile gaming global market segments and geographies, mobile gaming global market players, mobile gaming global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The mobile gaming global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Mobile Gaming Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Activision Blizzard Inc, CyberAgent Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, GungHo Online Entertainment Inc, Microsoft Corp, NetEase Inc, Niantic Inc, Tencent Holdings Ltd, The Walt Disney Co, Ubisoft Entertainment, Nintendo, MocoSpace, Nexon, Gamevil, and DeNA Co Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

