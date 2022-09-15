Programmatic Advertising Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 26% Through 2026

Programmatic Advertising Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Programmatic Advertising Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the programmatic advertising market is expected to reach $18.42 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.67%. As per the programmatic advertising market overview, the increasing growth of the mobile industry is expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the market.

The programmatic advertising global market consists of sales of programmatic advertising services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that is use automated technology for buying and selling advertising spaces. Programmatic advertising aims to improve both advertising efficiency and targeting accuracy. Machine learning and AI optimization are used to replace human negotiations.

Global Programmatic Advertising Market Trends

According to the programmatic advertising industry analysis, technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the market. The market is witnessing the implementation of next-generation technologies into programmatic advertising such as data science, in addition to AI (artificial intelligence) & ML (machine learning), text API (application programming interface), CRM (customer relationship management) software, and others. These advanced programmatic advertising solutions offer end-to-end engagement and better optimization in addition to automation. Major companies operating in the programmatic advertising market are focused on providing technologically advanced programmatic advertising solutions to acquire more customers and strengthen their market position. For instance, PandoLogic, a US-based software company, offers pandoIQ, the most advanced programmatic job advertising solution for enterprise recruitment. The pandoIQ platform uses algorithms built on advanced data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to intelligently automate and optimize the process of job advertising. It also optimizes the spending to obtain quality candidates faster, smarter, and more efficiently by removing the manual processes, data silos, and inefficiency.

Global Programmatic Advertising Market Segments

The global programmatic advertising market is segmented:

By Media Type: Audio Ads, DOOH, Digital Display, Social Ads, Video Ads

By Device: Mobile, Desktop

By Enterprise Size: SMBs, Large Enterprises

By End User: Education, Media and Entertainment, Retail, Travel

By Geography: The global programmatic advertising market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

