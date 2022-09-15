Strategies For Global Hepatitis Drugs Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Hepatitis Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Hepatitis Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the hepatitis drugs market size is expected to grow to $21.68 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.55%. The increasing number of cases of different types of hepatitis is significantly driving the hepatitis drugs market growth.

The hepatitis drugs global market consists of the sale of hepatitis drugs products by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are used to treat various types of hepatitis, referring to liver inflammation. Hepatitis damages the liver, causing swelling and damage, affecting liver functions. The medications are used to treat hepatitis, a viral infection of the liver. These medications aid in the reduction of liver inflammation as well as the prevention of liver cell damage.

According to the hepatitis drugs industry research, new product launches are a significant trend in the market. The key players in the hepatitis drugs sector are focusing on launching new products for hepatitis treatments to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in September 2020, MYR Pharmaceuticals, a Germany-based biotechnology company, launched HEPCLUDEX (bulevirtide) in Germany, France, and Austria for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B and D. HEPCLUDEX® is the first European drug to be approved for the treatment of chronic hepatitis D. HEPCLUDEX® inhibits the entry of HBV/HDV into hepatocytes and viral spread within the liver by blocking the NTCP receptor on the surface of hepatocytes.

The global hepatitis drugs market is segmented:

By Drug Class: Interferon Alphas, HIV NRTIs, Nucleotide Polymerase/NS5A Inhibitor Combinations, Hepatitis C Protease/NS5A Inhibitor Combinations, NS5A Inhibitors, Nucleotide Polymerase Inhibitors, Nucleoside Analogue Antivirals, Thrombopoiesis Stimulating Agents

By Route Of Administration: Oral, Injection

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

By Application: Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, Hepatitis D, Hepatitis E

By Geography: The global hepatitis drugs market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Gilead Sciences Inc, F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, AbbVie Inc, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

