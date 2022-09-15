Global Plastic Waste Management Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Plastic Waste Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Plastic Waste Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the plastic waste management market is expected to grow to $41.39 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.09%. The increasing awareness about plastic management is expected to be a significant factor driving the growth of the plastic waste management industry.

The plastic waste management market consists of the sales of plastic waste management services by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are used to provide disposal solutions to establish environment-friendly plastic waste management. It refers to managing and processing plastic waste to make it reusable. Plastic waste management aims to encourage plastic production with circular materials and ensure a high uptake of recycled plastics. These management techniques helps in reducing the amount of waste in the ecosystem, pollution from the atmosphere, and the elimination of harmful germs and chemicals.

Global Plastic Waste Management Market Trends

Technological advancement is the key trend in the plastic waste management market. The key players operating in the plastic waste management sector are bringing technological advancements to strengthen their position in the market. These companies are implementing advanced technologies like machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), satellite mapping, block-chain, nanotechnology, genetic modification of chemicals, and others to curb plastic waste and its management by lowering environmental harm. For instance, in January 2021, Unilever partnered with the Alibaba Group and introduced China's first large-scale closed-loop plastic recycling system powered by AI. The machines used for sorting and storing are fitted with AI technology that automatically recognizes various types of plastic bottles. Later these bottles are returned to recycling centers and reused rather than degraded.

Global Plastic Waste Management Market Segments

The global plastic waste management market is segmented:

By Services: Collection, Recycling, Incineration, Landfills

By Source: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

By Polymer: Polypropylene (PP), Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyurethane (PUR), Terephthalate (PET), Others

By End-User: Packaging, Textile, Consumer Product, Transportation, Building and Construction, Electrical and Electronics, Others

By Geography: The global plastic waste management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Plastic Waste Management Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides plastic waste management global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global plastic waste management market, plastic waste management global market share, plastic waste management market segments and geographies, plastic waste management market players, plastic waste management market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The plastic waste management market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Plastic Waste Management Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Veolia Environnement SA, PLASgran Ltd, SUEZ Environnement Company, Republic Services Inc, Clean Harbors Inc, Stericycle Inc, Remondis SE & Co KG, Covanta Holdings, Biffa, Luxus Limited uxus Limited, REPLAS, B SCHOENBERG & CO, TerraCycle, WasteCare, KW Plastic, wTe Corporation, WM Intellectual Property Holdings, Hitachi Zosen, United PlasticRecyc and ALBA Group.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

