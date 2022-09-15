Ammunition Market Size Worth USD 28.81 Billion By 2027-Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing emphasis on self-defense and extensive rise in investment in arms & ammo for the defense & law enforcement bodies are the major factors

The increasing emphasis on self-defense and extensive rise in investment in arms & ammo for the defense & law enforcement bodies are the major factors influencing the market growth.” — Emergen Reseach

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing emphasis on self-defense and extensive rise in investment in arms & ammo for the defense & law enforcement bodies are the major factors influencing the market growth.

The Global Ammunition Market is forecasted to be worth USD 28.81 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the ammunition for self-defense, rising domestic violence & terrorist activities, increasing interests in bird-hunting, usage of the ammunition in sports, and availability of the cost effective weapons with ammunition, to name a few.

Besides, extensive rise in the cross-border conflict, broadening the number of armed law enforcement troops & new taskforce battalions, and asymmetric warfare & intercountry border conflicts are some of the additional reasons behind the remarkable growth of the market. Also, reduced manufacturing costs of the guns with the help of 3D printing mechanisms, growing demand for the smart guns, and increasing usage of polymer in the arms industry are some of the subordinate market propelling factors that create a huge breakthrough in the market growth.

The global market landscape of ammunition is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological developments and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.

The latest report is furnished with a detailed examination of the Ammunition market and the global economic landscape ravaged by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has significantly affected millions of people’s lives. Besides, it has turned the global economy upside down, which has adversely impacted the Ammunition business sphere. Thus, the report encompasses the severe effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the Ammunition market and its key segments.

Market Size – USD 19.65 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.8%, Market Trends – Higher demand for the smart guns & its Ammunition

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/226

Ammunition Market Competitive Outlook:

The latest research report offers key insights into the strengths and weaknesses of the prominent players using SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. Market segmentation based on product type, application spectrum, and key regions has been included in the report. The investigative study accurately estimates the market size, market share, and revenue generation over the projected timeframe. The key players profiled in the report are Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company, among others.

Ammunition Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented into the global Ammunition Market on the basis of Type, End Users, Caliber, Technology, Lethality, Component, Materials Used, and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Bullets

Aerial Bombs

Grenades

Artillery Shells

Mortars

Launchers

Others

Total

End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Military

Law Enforcement

Hunting

Sports

Self-defense

Caliber Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Small

9mm

56mm

62mm

7mm

.338 Lapua Magnum

.338 Norma Magnum

5mm

Others

Medium

20mm

25mm

30mm

40mm

Others

High

60mm

81mm

120m

155mm

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Guide

Unguided

Lethality Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Lethal

Less-lethal

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Fuzes & Primers

Propellants

Bases

Projectiles and Warheads

Others

Materials Used Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Steel

Aluminum

Polymer

Others

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/226

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In November 2019, Nammo declared an acquisition of the Chemring Ordnance which is a subsidiary company of Chemring Group, would help Nammo strengthen its manufacturing capabilities in the United States.

The polymer sub-segment is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% owing to its higher efficiency in the manufacturing with 3D printing techniques and reduction in the overall costing with higher applicability in the sports and hunting purposes.

The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Pakistan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, terrorist activities, domestic violence, along with higher economic development and enhancement in the manufacturing industry, deliberately help propel market enforcement.

Key points covered in the report:

A detailed outlook of the market with essential data beneficial for business

Market segmentation based on product types, applications, and end-users. For further understanding, the key segments are further divided into sub-segments

Growth factors, driving and restraining factors, product trends, and technological advancements are extensively discussed

Latest product developments, incorporation of new techniques and profiles of major competitors

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Global Ammunition market, including the global and regional analysis of the market. The study covers critical information and factual data about the Ammunition industry, along with an in-depth statistical analysis of the market drivers, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and threats. On the basis of the current market scope, the report provides an extensive analysis of how the Ammunition market is expected to fare in the forecast timeline. The report utilizes Ammunition analytical tools to offer an estimation of the outlook of the global state of the Ammunition market industry.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/226

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

Take a Look at our Related Reports:

foam plastic market

Automotive Composites Market

Industrial Microbiology Market

Food traceability market

Deep Learning Chip Market

Drone Camera Market

Medical smart textile market

Business intelligence and analytics market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.