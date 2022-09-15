Ammunition Market Size Worth USD 28.81 Billion By 2027-Emergen Research
The increasing emphasis on self-defense and extensive rise in investment in arms & ammo for the defense & law enforcement bodies are the major factors
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing emphasis on self-defense and extensive rise in investment in arms & ammo for the defense & law enforcement bodies are the major factors influencing the market growth.
The Global Ammunition Market is forecasted to be worth USD 28.81 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the ammunition for self-defense, rising domestic violence & terrorist activities, increasing interests in bird-hunting, usage of the ammunition in sports, and availability of the cost effective weapons with ammunition, to name a few.
Besides, extensive rise in the cross-border conflict, broadening the number of armed law enforcement troops & new taskforce battalions, and asymmetric warfare & intercountry border conflicts are some of the additional reasons behind the remarkable growth of the market. Also, reduced manufacturing costs of the guns with the help of 3D printing mechanisms, growing demand for the smart guns, and increasing usage of polymer in the arms industry are some of the subordinate market propelling factors that create a huge breakthrough in the market growth.
The global market landscape of ammunition is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological developments and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.
The latest report is furnished with a detailed examination of the Ammunition market and the global economic landscape ravaged by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has significantly affected millions of people’s lives. Besides, it has turned the global economy upside down, which has adversely impacted the Ammunition business sphere. Thus, the report encompasses the severe effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the Ammunition market and its key segments.
Market Size – USD 19.65 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.8%, Market Trends – Higher demand for the smart guns & its Ammunition
Ammunition Market Competitive Outlook:
The latest research report offers key insights into the strengths and weaknesses of the prominent players using SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. Market segmentation based on product type, application spectrum, and key regions has been included in the report. The investigative study accurately estimates the market size, market share, and revenue generation over the projected timeframe. The key players profiled in the report are Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company, among others.
Ammunition Market Segmentation:
Emergen Research has segmented into the global Ammunition Market on the basis of Type, End Users, Caliber, Technology, Lethality, Component, Materials Used, and Region:
Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Bullets
Aerial Bombs
Grenades
Artillery Shells
Mortars
Launchers
Others
Total
End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Military
Law Enforcement
Hunting
Sports
Self-defense
Caliber Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Small
9mm
56mm
62mm
7mm
.338 Lapua Magnum
.338 Norma Magnum
5mm
Others
Medium
20mm
25mm
30mm
40mm
Others
High
60mm
81mm
120m
155mm
Others
Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Guide
Unguided
Lethality Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Lethal
Less-lethal
Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Fuzes & Primers
Propellants
Bases
Projectiles and Warheads
Others
Materials Used Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Steel
Aluminum
Polymer
Others
Some Key Highlights from the Report
In November 2019, Nammo declared an acquisition of the Chemring Ordnance which is a subsidiary company of Chemring Group, would help Nammo strengthen its manufacturing capabilities in the United States.
The polymer sub-segment is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% owing to its higher efficiency in the manufacturing with 3D printing techniques and reduction in the overall costing with higher applicability in the sports and hunting purposes.
The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Pakistan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, terrorist activities, domestic violence, along with higher economic development and enhancement in the manufacturing industry, deliberately help propel market enforcement.
Key points covered in the report:
A detailed outlook of the market with essential data beneficial for business
Market segmentation based on product types, applications, and end-users. For further understanding, the key segments are further divided into sub-segments
Growth factors, driving and restraining factors, product trends, and technological advancements are extensively discussed
Latest product developments, incorporation of new techniques and profiles of major competitors
Regional Segmentation
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
In conclusion, the report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Global Ammunition market, including the global and regional analysis of the market. The study covers critical information and factual data about the Ammunition industry, along with an in-depth statistical analysis of the market drivers, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and threats. On the basis of the current market scope, the report provides an extensive analysis of how the Ammunition market is expected to fare in the forecast timeline. The report utilizes Ammunition analytical tools to offer an estimation of the outlook of the global state of the Ammunition market industry.
