Global Power Rental Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Power Rental Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Power Rental Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the power rental market is expected to grow to $14.02 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.15%. As per the power rental industry forecast, rapid industrialization is driving the growth of the market.

The power rental market consists of sales of power rental services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a service that allows leasing equipment that temporarily provides prime or standby power as and when needed. Generator sets, load banks, and electrical distribution systems are commonly rented for power.

Global Power Rental Market Trends

Partnerships and collaborations are gaining popularity in the market. According to the power rental market research, companies are entering into partnerships to expand their market by leveraging each other's resources. For instance, in November 2021, DT Hughes Group, a UK-based building materials supplier, entered into a partnership with Sunbelt Rentals, a US-based company that rents general construction equipment, power generators, and accessories. The cooperation allows DT Hughes to get cost-effective and environmentally friendly power rental systems, plant gear, and equipment for the excavation, restoration, jointing, and cable installation projects. An important component of DT Hughes winning offer was utilizing electrical technology to decrease pollution.

Global Power Rental Market Segments

The global power rental market is segmented:

By Equipment: Generators, Transformers, Load Banks, Others

By Application: Standby Power, Peak Shaving, Base Load/Continuous Power

By Fuel Type: Diesel, Natural Gas, Others

By End-Users: Utilities, Oil and Gas, Construction, Manufacturing, Metal and Mining, IT and Data centers, Corporate and Retail, Events, Others

By Geography: The global power rental market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Power Rental Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides power rental global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global power rental market, power rental global market share, power rental market segments and geographies, power rental global market players, power rental global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The power rental global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Power Rental Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Atlas Copco, Caterpillar, United Rentals, Cummins, Aggreko, Generac, Kohler, Ashtead Group, Herc Rentals, Shenton, Bredenoord, Sudhir Power, Wagner Equipment, GMMCO Limited, and Energyst.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

