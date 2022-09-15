Power Grid System Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Through 2026

Power Grid System Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Power Grid System Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the power grid system market is expected to grow to $12.89 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.90%. The increase in the use of subsea power cables is expected to propel the power grid system market growth.

The power grid system market consists of sales of power grid systems by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a physical system that delivers electricity from the place where it is generated to the site where it is used. The power grid offers on-demand electricity and it consists of generating stations (power plants), transmission systems, and distribution systems.

Global Power Grid System Market Trends

According to the power grid system market analysis, technological advancements is a key trend in the market. Various technological improvements like large capacity sodium-sulfur batteries, hydrogen storage, and the development of solid electrolytes are helping to make batteries more advanced. For instance, in September 2021, engineers at the University of California, in collaboration with LG Energy Solutions, created a solid-state or solid electrolyte battery. This battery merges two battery sub-fields into a single battery. It can be used in many applications, like grid storage and electric vehicles. Initial tests indicate that the new battery is safe, long-lasting, and energy-dense.

Global Power Grid System Market Segments

The global power grid system market is segmented:

By Power Supply: Captive Generation, Wind Power, Others

By Components: Cables, Variable Speed Drives, Transformers, Switchgears

By Application: Seabed, Land

By Geography: The global power grid system market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Europe accounts for the largest share.

Power Grid System Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides power grid system global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global power grid system market, power grid system global market share, power grid system market segments and geographies, power grid system global market players, power grid system global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The power grid system global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Power Grid System Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Aker Solutions ASA, Oceaneering International, LS Cable & System, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Schneider Electric, Intertek Group, Schlumberger, Hitachi Energy, NKT, ZTT, TE Connectivity, Apar Industries, Honeywell Elster, Hubbell, and DR Cable Systems.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

