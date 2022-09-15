Strategies For Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Pharmacy Benefit Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Pharmacy Benefit Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Pharmacy Benefit Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the pharmacy benefit management market is expected to reach $685.91 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.27%. As per the pharmacy benefit management industry analysis, the rise in the number of people with access to insurance significantly contributes to the growth of the market.

The pharmacy benefit management market consists of sales of pharmacy benefit management services and solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a collection of businesses that function as intermediaries between insurance companies, pharmacies, and drug distributors. PBMs ensure that insurers and insurance companies pay reduced prescription costs by negotiating with pharmacists and medicine producers.

Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Market Trends

Strategic partnerships are one of the key pharmacy benefit management market trends. Strategic partnerships help organizations enter into a new market and expand by leveraging each other's resources. In February 2021, Navitus Health Solutions, a US-based full-service pharmacy benefit management company, entered into a partnership with WithMe Health, Inc., a US-based contemporary pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) alternative that prioritizes people, results, and overall cost of care. This partnership gives Navitus access to WithMe Health's medication guidance capabilities, which will help employers and members get the most benefit from their medications by ensuring members are on the right medications and providing support to stay adherent and respond to therapy.

Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Market Segments

The global pharmacy benefit management market is segmented:

By Services: Mail-Delivery, Specialty Pharmacy, Preferred Network Pharmacy

By Type: Commercial Health Plans, Self-Insured Employer Plans, Medicare Part D Plans, Federal Employees Health Benefits Program

By End-User: Pharmacy Benefit Management Organization, Mail Order Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Inpatient Pharmacies, Outpatient Pharmacies

By Geography: The global pharmacy benefit management market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Pharmacy Benefit Management Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides pharmacy benefit management global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the pharmacy benefit management global market, pharmacy benefit management global market share, pharmacy benefit management global market segments and geographies, pharmacy benefit management market players, pharmacy benefit management market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The pharmacy benefit management market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Pharmacy Benefit Management Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: CVS Health, Cigna, OptumRx Inc, Anthem Inc, Centene Corporation, Abarca Health LLC, Medimpact, Express Scripts Holding Company, ProCare Rx, Aetna Inc, Magellan Health Inc, Prime Therapeutics LLC, SS&c Technologies, UnitedHealth Group, Rite Aid Corp, Benecard Services LLC, Rite Aid Corp and Benecard Services LL.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

