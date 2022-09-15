Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market Size Worth USD 679.7 Million by 2027-Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The rising theft of vehicles and increasing demand for advanced automated technology to secure vehicles are driving the demand for the market.

The rising theft of vehicles and increasing demand for advanced automated technology to secure vehicles are driving the demand for the market." — Emergen Reseach

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising theft of vehicles and increasing demand for advanced automated technology to secure vehicles are driving the demand for the market.

The global Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market is forecasted to be worth USD 679.7 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The rising cases of robbery in commercial vehicles entail the need for advanced technologies to protect the vehicle. Due to the robberies, the logistics industry frequently suffers massive losses and increased demand for advanced technology to prevent the robberies, which is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. Besides, the rapid adoption of IoT and Artificial intelligence in the vehicle to provide improved reliability and security is anticipated to further propel the market growth over the forecast timeframe.

However, it is anticipated that privacy issues and the risk of automotive damage due to the engines' lockdown will restrain the market growth over the forecast timeframe.

The Remote Vehicle Shutdown market research report is broadly bifurcated in terms of product type, application spectrum, end-user landscape, and competitive backdrop, which would help readers gain more impactful insights into the different aspects of the market. Under the competitive outlook, the report’s authors have analyzed the financial standing of the leading companies operating across this industry.

Market Size – USD 385.0 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.9%, Market Trends – The rise in the implementation of IoT and Artificial Intelligence in vehicles.

Competitive Scenario

The competitive landscape and company profiles included in the report underscore the major players participating in the global Remote Vehicle Shutdown market and strategic initiatives undertaken by them for business expansion. The company profiles include information assessed by employing analytical tools like SWOT analysis of established and emerging players. A detailed supply chain and value chain analysis have also been entailed in the report, with a broad analysis of the market’s vendor landscape.

Sonic Electronix, Inc., Fleetsmart, Cobra Car Tech. Ltd., OnStar Corporation, Frotcom International, Scania AB, PassTime, EMCO Software, LoJack Corporation, and Tracker Connect (Pty) Ltd., among others.

Global Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market

Emergen Research has segmented the global Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market on the basis of type, propulsion, vehicle, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Automatic

Manual

Propulsion Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Electric

Diesel

Petrol

Vehicle Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Commercial

Passenger

Key Highlights from the Remote Vehicle Shutdown

In January 2019, in partnership with LoJack, Pioneer Electronics Inc. introduced the rDrive, a connected service solution. By allowing improved accessibility, surveillance, location-based services, and in-vehicle Wi-Fi hotspots, rDrive enhances the experience of vehicle ownership and driving. This will enhance LoJack position in the U.S.

Due to the growing integration of IoT, artificial intelligence, and other automation processes in the vehicle, the automatic segment is anticipated to dominate the market with a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecasted period.

Over the forecast timeframe, the petrol segment is expected to dominate the market as petrol is cheaper than diesel, and cars seem to be slightly convenient to purchase and maintain.

Due to the increasing cases of car thievery globally, the passenger car segment is expected to hold the largest market over the forecast period. Due to the increasing robbery cases in logistical vehicles, the commercial vehicle segment is estimated to rise substantially in the forecast timeframe.

Research Report on the Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the Remote Vehicle Shutdown market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Remote Vehicle Shutdown market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Remote Vehicle Shutdown market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Remote Vehicle Shutdown market and its key segments?

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Global Remote Vehicle Shutdown market including the global and regional analysis of the market. The study covers critical information and factual data about the Remote Vehicle Shutdown industry, along with an in-depth statistical analysis of the market drivers, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and threats. On the basis of the current market scope, the report provides an extensive analysis of how the Remote Vehicle Shutdown market is expected to fare in the forecast timeline. The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to offer an estimation of the outlook of the global state of the Remote Vehicle Shutdownmarket industry.

