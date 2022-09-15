Strategies For Global Shoulder Fired Weapons Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Shoulder Fired Weapons Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Shoulder Fired Weapons Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the shoulder fired weapons market size is expected to grow from $5.76 billion in 2021 to $6.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.23%. The global shoulder fired weapons market size is expected to grow to $8.28 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.58%. Increasing defense expenditures are expected to drive the shoulder fired weapons market growth.

The shoulder fired weapons market consists of sales of shoulder-fired weapons by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that refer to a weapon that is shot while being held in the hands and having its butt pressed up against a shoulder.

Global Shoulder Fired Weapons Market Trends

The development of recoilless artillery is a key trend in the shoulder-fired weapons market. Recoilless weapons are direct-fire weapons differentiated by a method of operation in which propellant gases (or another counter-mass such as powder or liquid) are released from the back of the barrel to balance the recoil caused by the projectile's forward motion. This eliminates the bulky and inconvenient recoil-counteracting equipment of a typical cannon, allowing for a thinner-walled barrel. As a result, it is possible to launch a relatively large projectile from a platform that would otherwise be incapable of carrying the weight or recoil of a comparable-sized conventional cannon.

Global Shoulder Fired Weapons Market Segments

By Type: Guided, Unguided

By Component: Launcher, Ammunition

By Application: Defense, Home Security, Others

By Geography: The global shoulder fired weapons market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Shoulder Fired Weapons Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides shoulder fired weapons industry outlook, shoulder fired weapons global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global shoulder fired weapons market, shoulder fired weapons global market share, shoulder fired weapons global market segments and geographies, shoulder fired weapons global market players, shoulder fired weapons global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The shoulder fired weapons global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Shoulder Fired Weapons Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, Saab AB, MBDA, Raytheon Company, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Denel Soc Ltd, JSC SPA, Bazalt, Roketsan AS, General Dynamic Corporation, AirTronic USA LLC, BAE Systems Plc, Machinery and Chemical Industry Inc, China North Industries Group Co Ltd, Rheinmetall AG, and SIATT.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

