Global Orthopedic Power Tools Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Orthopedic Power Tools Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the orthopedic power tools market is expected to reach $1.58 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.21%. The increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders among the global population is expected to boost the orthopedic power tools industry growth.

The orthopaedic power tools market consists of sales of orthopedic power tools by entities (organizations, single traders, and partnerships) that refer to tools used to perform surgery on bones or bone fragments. These tools perform functions like drilling, sawing, reaming, screwing, and others. Orthopedic power tools are employed in every area of orthopedic surgery, from wound treatment by pulse lavage to drilling and reaming in long bone fractures with screws and intramedullary nails.

Global Orthopedic Power Tools Market Trends

According to the orthopedic power tools market research, adoption of advanced and innovative technology is a key trend in the market. Innovation for sterilizing orthopedic power tools is taking place to improve the efficiency of the treatment procedure. For instance, in May 2021, Arbutus Medical launched SteriTrak, a new kit to help trauma centers execute bone traction more efficiently and quickly while ensuring cleanliness. The kit allows emergency departments to quickly acquire sterile bone traction equipment when time is limited. SteriTrak helps apply temporary traction for under a minute in the case of terrible bone fractures.

Global Orthopedic Power Tools Market Segments

The global orthopedic power tools market is segmented:

By Product Type: Large Bone Orthopedic Power Tools, Small Bone Orthopedic Power Tools, High Speed Bone Orthopedic Power Tools, Orthopedic Reamers

By Technology: Pneumatic Powered, Battery Operated, Electric Powered

By End-User: Orthopedic Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Geography: The global orthopedic power tools market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Orthopedic Power Tools Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides orthopedic power tools global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the orthopedic power tools global market, orthopedic power tools global market share, orthopedic power tools market segments and geographies, orthopedic power tools market players, orthopedic power tools market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The orthopedic power tools market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Orthopedic Power Tools Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: De Soutter Medical, B Braun Melsungen AG, Aygun Surgical Instruments Co Inc, Medtronic plc, DePuy Synthes Companies, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, Exactech Inc, Nouvag AG, Medical Bees GmbH, IMedicom Co Ltd, Adeor Medical AG, Shanghai Bojin Medical Instrument, Allotech Co Ltd, Adeor, ceterixorthopeddics, Orthopromed and MatOrtho.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

