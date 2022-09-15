Global Bone Growth Stimulator Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Bone Growth Stimulator Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Bone Growth Stimulator Market Report by TBRC covers the bone growth stimulator market drivers and restraints, size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Bone Growth Stimulator Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the bone growth stimulator market is expected to grow to $1.86 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.14%. As per the bone growth stimulator industry analysis, the rising number of bone fractures is expected to significantly drive the growth of the market.

The bone growth stimulator market consists of the sales of bone growth stimulator devices by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that is used to boost bone healing for difficult to heal fractures or fusions through applying ultrasonic or electrical current to the fracture/fusion site. It is an electrical osteogenesis stimulator used to boost the natural fusion of bone after a fracture. The purpose of BGS is to send more energy to the healing bone surface through either pulsed electromagnetic or ultrasound energy. The electromagnetic field allows attraction of the two oppositely charged ends of the bones to each other by stimulating new bone growth and fusion, which leads to healing.

Global Bone Growth Stimulator Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the market. According to the bone growth stimulator market research, electrical bone growth stimulation (EBGS) is a unique approach to accelerate healing and improve fusion success rates. Increased experience and widespread EBGS devices have led to significant advancements in stimulation paradigms and clinical outcomes. For instance, in February 2020, Orthofix, a US-based medical device company, announced approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the use of technologically advanced bone growth stimulators called STIM onTrack™ mobile app version 2.1 that works with the Orthofix Bone Growth Therapy devices, allowing patients to remotely communicate with their doctor about their quality of life and functional well-being.

Global Bone Growth Stimulator Market Segments

The global bone growth stimulator market is segmented:

By Type: Bone Growth Stimulation Devices, Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMP), Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) Therapy

By Type Of Use: Implantable Device, External Device

By Application: Fractures, Spinal Fusion, Osteogenesis, Arthrodesis Treatment, Spondylolisthesis

By End User: Hospitals and ASCs, Specialty Clinics, Home Care

By Geography: The global bone growth stimulator market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Bone Growth Stimulator Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides bone growth stimulator market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global bone growth stimulator market, bone growth stimulator global market share, bone growth stimulator market segments and geographies, bone growth stimulator global market players, bone growth stimulator market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The bone growth stimulator market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Bone Growth Stimulator Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Arthrex Inc, DJO Global Inc, Stryker Corporation, Bioventus Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Medtronic plc, Orthofix Holdings Inc, Depuy Synthes, Terumo BCT Inc, Isto Biologics, Johnson & Johnson, Ossatec Benelux BV, Elizur Corporation, ITO Co Ltd, BTT Health GmbH, Stimulate Health, Kinex Medical Company LLC, Fintek Bio-Electric Inc, Regen Lab SA and Altis Biologics (Pty) Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And So Much More.

