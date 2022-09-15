Fame Tattoo's Omar Gonzalez Featured on Walter Isaacson's Podcast on History of Tattooing

One of America’s most innovative and acclaimed tattoo artists is featured on iconic Walter Isaacson’s podcast.

HIALEAH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On a recent edition of his award-winning podcast, Walter Isaacson, the distinguished, best-selling author and former CEO of CNN traced the history of tattooing. Isaacson explained that “Over the last decade, social media has helped tattooing cross pollinate with other art forms, which has brought new techniques and styles to the industry.”

He particularly singled-out and raved about Miami’s Omar “Fame” Gonzalez, co-owner of the creative and sought-after Fame Tattoos and their expertise with popular services including tattoos, tattoo removal, piercings, permanent makeup and microblading, hair micropigmentation, aftercare, and more.

In recognition of Gonzalez’ Fame Tattoo skill and ingenuity, Walter Isaacson noted that “There are few new techniques as visually gripping as Gonzalez’s 3D x-ray tattoo.”

On the podcast, Omar Gonzalez explained that “When you look at the 3D x-ray tattoo, you actually look at one image at first glance, which is multiple colors. You see part of the outline of the character and then you see a skeleton, but when you put on your 3D glasses, which is the red and blue lens, you look through one lens, which is the red, and you see a certain style, probably the skeleton. Then when you go with the blue one, you see the whole body.”

Isaacson was dazzled and pointed out that Gonzalez’s inspiration came from a graffiti artist called “Insane 51” on Instagram, where he created a giant mural of a beautiful woman whose skeleton was faintly visible, as if a picture of her x-ray had been superimposed on her portrait. Gonzalez set out to recreate it as a tattoo.

The rest is creative tattoo history!

Gonzalez has been a tremendously popular and respected tattoo artist since 2003 and specializes in hyperrealism---from black and grey to color tattoos. He is best known for his creation of the Realism 3-D X-Ray Tattoo style and, today, he is still thrilled and passionate about his creation. “This style is incredibly unique and changes, depending on the lighting, giving you three tattoos in one.”

