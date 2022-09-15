Strategies For Global Security Screening Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Security Screening Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Security Screening Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the security screening market size is expected to grow from $8.71 billion in 2021 to $9.45 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.57%. The global security screening market size is expected to reach $13.58 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.49%. Increasing terrorism is expected to propel the security screening market growth.

The security screening market consists of sales of security screening devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to screening measures designed to keep forbidden objects and other hazards out of the sterile area. These security screenings and checkpoints protect the locations from any hazardous events, reassuring travelers that they are safe and protecting people and places.

Global Security Screening Market Trends

Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend in the security screening market. Major companies operating in the security screening market are focused on providing technologically advanced solutions to strengthen their market position. These companies are implementing next-generation security screening technologies into their products and services, such as CT scanners, under-vehicle inspection technologies (UVIS), automated screening lanes, facial recognition, millimeter-wave technology, and others to safeguard and prevent prohibited items and other threats to security.

The global security screening market is segmented:

By Type: X-Ray System, Metal Detectors, Explosive Detectors, Biometric System, Others

By Application: Mail and Parcel, Baggage Scanning, Cargo and Vehicle Inspection, Explosives and Narcotics

By End-User: Government Buildings, Airports, Educational Institutes, Public Places, Others

By Geography: The global security screening market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Security Screening Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides security screening industry outlook, security screening global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global security screening global market, security screening global market share, security screening global market segments and geographies, security screening global market players, security screening global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The security screening market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors' approaches.

TBRC’s Security Screening Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Smiths Group plc, L-3 Communication Holding Inc, OSI Systems, Magal Security Systems Ltd, Argus Global Pty Ltd, Analogic Corporation, American Science and Engineering Inc, Aware Inc, Digital Barriers plc, Anviz Global Inc, Laxton Group, Implant Sciences Corporation, 3DX-RAY, ADANI Systems, NEC Corporation, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Leidos, Thales, Teledyne ICM, Bruker and Nuctech.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

