Mobile Money Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 26% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s Mobile Money Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Mobile Money Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the mobile money market size is expected to grow from $6.97 billion in 2021 to $8.85 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.93%. The global mobile money market size is expected to grow to $22.16 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.79%. The increasing adoption of mobile POS (point of sale) is driving the mobile money market growth.

The mobile money market consists of sales of mobile money solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the electronic payment of money from one individual or entity to another using mobile devices. This digital payment technology is embedded in the device and can be utilized on regular smartphone devices. Users can use this solution to receive, withdraw, and send money without using the usual banking system. Mobile money is a popular alternative to bank accounts as it is secure and simple.

Global Mobile Money Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the mobile money market. The market is witnessing the implementation of advanced technologies such as NFC technology in mobile money for contactless payments. NFC (near-field communication) is a short-range wireless connectivity mechanism to enable communication between devices during their proximity using magnetic field induction, enabling quick payment and removing contact-based payments. Major companies operating in the mobile money market are focused on providing technologically advanced mobile money solutions to strengthen their market position.

Global Mobile Money Market Segments

The global mobile money market is segmented:

By Transaction Type: Person to Person (P2P), Person to Business (P2B), Business to Person (B2P), Business to Business (B2B)

By Payment: Remote Payments, Proximity Payments

By Application: Bill Payments, Money transfers, Recharge and Top-up, Ticket Payment, Other

By Geography: The global mobile money market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Mobile Money Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides mobile money global market overviews, mobile money industry analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the mobile money global market, mobile money global market share, mobile money global market segments and geographies, mobile money global market trends, mobile money global market players, mobile money global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The mobile money market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Mobile Money Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Vodafone, Google, Orange, Fidelity National Information Services, PayPal, Mastercard, Fiserv, Airtel, Alipay, MTN, PAYTM, Samsung, VISA, Tencent, Global Payments, Square, Amazon, Apple, Western Union Holdings, Comviva, T-Mobile, Obopay, FTS, Peerbits, Panamax, and Alepo.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

