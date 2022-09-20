Digital therapeutics platform Wellmind Health appoints Professor Lee Smith to Board
Wellmind Health welcomes Lee Smith Ph.D., a Professor of Public Health, as Clinical and Academic Advisor supporting research development
I am extremely excited to join the Wellmind Health Board. It is clear Wellmind is a leader in digital interventions for health, a sector that offers tremendous potential.”BRIGHTON, UK, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wellmind Health, the digital therapeutics platform providing courses for better mental health and pain management, has announced that Professor Lee Smith will join its Board as Clinical and Academic Advisor. The appointment will further enhance the company’s laser focus on healthcare regulatory compliance and clinical impact.
— Professor Lee Smith
Professor Smith, who has a research focus on the impact of lifestyle behaviours on mental and physical health, is Professor of Public Health at Angela Ruskin University (ARU). He has a PhD in Epidemiology from Cambridge University, has published over 600 peer-reviewed scientific papers, and is currently leading the Covid-19 research group for ARU.
Professor Smith said, “I am extremely excited to join the Wellmind Health Board. It is clear Wellmind is a leader in digital interventions for health, a sector that offers tremendous potential for health promotion, care, and treatment. The engagement and outcome monitoring and reporting of digital platforms is also incredibly valuable in achieving better health outcomes and supporting clinicians and healthcare staff. I look forward to working with the Wellmind Health team and advising on their ongoing research development programmes."
Wellmind Health’s digital therapeutic courses and platform have been used by NHS services across the country for over a decade and are certified compliant with the Digital Technology Assessment Criteria (DTAC) digital health assessment framework developed by NHSX. Their clinical-grade digital therapeutics (DTx) Be Mindful and Pathway through Pain underwent expert independent assessment by ORCHA, the world’s leading digital health evaluation organisation, across the five DTAC components.
Richard Latham, CEO of Wellmind Health, said, “I am delighted that Lee has agreed to join the Board of Directors of Wellmind Health in this critical period of development for the digital therapeutics industry. Lee brings invaluable public health perspectives and insights that will help us expand our product validation activities and bolster our mission to make a real and lasting impact on more services and people in need across UK health and social care sectors and wider society.”
About Wellmind Health
Wellmind Health has been a pioneer in digital therapeutics (DTx) for over a decade. The company’s DTx platform and courses for better mental health and pain management have guided many thousands of participants and patients to long-term improved health outcomes and wellbeing, cost effectively with healthcare regulatory compliance.
NHS-commissioned, the Pathway through Pain and Be Mindful web-based courses are designed and delivered by experts and clinically proven to deliver significant and measurable long-term results. Course completers achieve outstanding reductions in levels of depression, stress and anxiety and significant lasting improvements in the self-management of chronic pain.
Wellmind Health’s founders first launched Meditainment, their original library of guided meditations, after recognising the incredible potential of digital mental health training when connecting their background in web production with efforts to improve their own mental health. Meditainment’s evidence-based immersive meditations enjoy a 5-star Trustpilot rating and are an integral part of Pathway through Pain.
The Wellmind Health team is dedicated to providing high-quality digital interventions, analytics and reporting that improve outcomes and make a real and lasting impact on real lives, healthcare services, companies, and society.
