"Mushroom & Chill" - HOKUTO, A Leading Mushroom Company Premiered The Video To Sooth You At 24/7 LIVE Stream Channel
HOKUTO Corporation, a mashroom company launched "Mushroom and Chill-Out Music" 24-hour LIVE streaming channel !TOKYO, JAPAN, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HOKUTO Corporation, a company providing a new, healthy, and rich dietary culture to the people of the world with mushrooms, launched "Mushrooms and Chill-Out Music" 24-hour LIVE streaming channel
The project was created in collaboration with HOKUTO and Nippon Columbia Co., Ltd, Japan's leading record label with the longest history, to communicate the Hokuto’s campaign, starting September15 and the concept, "Mushrooms for Doubled Pleasure”: Mushrooms Sooth you at cooking and eating.
The “Chill-Out” background music used in the video were selected from music creators around the world for this campaign. The beautiful images of mushrooms to be separated into chunks by hands for cooking and LoFi/chillout music, you are sure to lose track of time and become immersed in the unique worldview. Stay tuned for more of this series in the future
"Mushrooms and Chill " Live streaming on YouTube channel 24 hours a day.
Streaming period: from September 15 to December 14, 2022
https://youtu.be/L0eJEtJLbVM
HOKUTO Doubled Pleasure Campaign:
Post your "separating mushrooms" video on SNS for a chance to win great prizes! Mushrooms are refreshing at both when eaten and when cooking!
https://www.hokto-kinoko.co.jp/campaign/cm2022 /campaign_about/
Campaign Period: September 15 to October 31, 2022
ABOUT HOKUTO CORPORATION:
Founded in 1964 as a dealer of food packaging materials, HOKUTO has grown into Japan’s only comprehensive mushroom corporate group, engaged in the research & development, production, and sales of mushrooms.
https://www.hokto-kinoko.co.jp/lang/en/
ABOUT NIPPON COLUMBIA CO., LTD
Nippon Columbia, established in 1910, it has remained one of the worlds ’s most legendary record labels from Japan with new and established artists across genres from enka, kayokyoku to jazz, classical, rock, pops and children’s songs.
https://columbia.jp/company/en/
Global Markeitng
Nippon Columbia Co.,Ltd
