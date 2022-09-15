Global Machine Safety Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Machine Safety Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Machine Safety Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the machine safety market size is expected to grow from $4.59 billion in 2021 to $4.88 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.37%. The global machine safety market size is expected to reach $6.63 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.97%. The strict machine safety mandates are expected to propel the machine safety market growth during the forecast period.

The machine safety market consists of sales of machine safety-related products and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the sensors, devices, or switches used to control workplace accidents and improve production efficiency. The objective of machine safety is to protect workers from the hazards of machinery and the hazardous effects related to it. Machine safety controllers monitor safety and non-safety input devices, providing safe stop and start functions for machines in motion.

Global Machine Safety Market Trends

Technological advancement is the key market trend gaining popularity in the machine safety market. Major companies operating in the machine safety market are focused on providing technologically advanced solutions to strengthen their market position. These companies are implementing next-generation machine safety solutions technologies into their products and related services, such as ultrasound, infrared, magnetic, radio technology, laser scanners, safety controllers, encoders, interlock switches, and others to communicate potential mechanical issues and control the injuries caused by machines.

Global Machine Safety Market Segments

By Implementation: Individual Components, Embedded Components

By Component: Presence Sensing Safety Sensors, Safety Interlock Switches, Safety Controllers/Modules/Relays, Programmable Safety Systems, Emergency Stop Controls, Two-Hand Safety Controls

By System: Assembly, Material Handling, Metal Working, Packaging, Robotics, Others

By Industry: Oil and Gas, Energy and Power, Chemicals, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Semiconductor and Electronics, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Metals and Mining, Others

By Geography: The global machine safety market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe accounts for the largest share.

Machine Safety Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides machine safety global market overviews, machine safety global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global machine safety market, machine safety global market share, machine safety global market segments and geographies, machine safety industry trends, machine safety global market players, machine safety global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The machine safety global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Machine Safety Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: ABB Ltd, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc, Emerson Electric Co, Rockwell Automation Inc, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Sick AG, Siemens AG, Keyence Corporation, Omron Corporation, Banner Engineering Corp, General Electric Co, IDEC Corporation, Pilz GmbH & Co KG and Balluff GmbH.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

