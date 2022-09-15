Commercial Display Market Share, Size, Trends, Product Type, Technology, Panel, Application and Forecast by 2022-2027

Commercial Display Market Report, 2022-2027

The rising investments in the development of infrastructural projects are further catalyzing the commercial display market growth.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Commercial Display Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global commercial display market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global commercial display market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.3% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

A commercial display represents a large digital screen that is used by businesses for promoting their products or services to substantial masses. It includes multi-IR options and USB cloning features for display control, even from remote locations. A commercial display is generally manufactured to withstand direct sunlight, harsh wind, moisture, humidity, etc. In addition to this, it offers anti-burn-in and image retention. A commercial display provides various benefits, including durability, efficient management, ease of operation, etc. Consequently, it finds wide-ranging applications in airports, hospitals, restaurants, metro stations, corporate offices, bars, stadiums, shopping malls, etc.

The widespread adoption of large digital screens across several sectors, such as hospitality, education, transportation, etc., for advertising purposes, is primarily driving the commercial display market. Additionally, the rising investments in the development of infrastructural projects are further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the increasing consumer environmental concerns have led to the introduction of advanced technologies, including micro-LED and OLED, which in turn, is propelling the utilization of energy-efficient commercial displays. Moreover, the emerging trend of customized display solutions and the growing production of UHD content by advertisers are also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the escalating demand for 4K and 8K product variants that provide higher resolution with intricate details, owing to the inflating popularity of artificial intelligence and machine learning, is anticipated to fuel the commercial display market over the forecasted period.

Commercial Display Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global commercial display market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

List of Key Players:

• Cdw Corporation

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Dell Technologies Inc.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• LG Display Co., Ltd.

• NEC Display Solutions.

• Panasonic Corporation

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

• Sharp Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global commercial display market on the basis of product type, technology, component, panel type, size, application and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Digital Signage

• Display Monitor

• Display TVs

Breakup by Technology:

• LCD

• LED

• Others

Breakup by Component:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services



Breakup by Panel Type:

• Flat Panel

• Curved Panel

• Other Panel

Breakup by Size:

• Below 32 inches

• 32 to 52 inches

• 52 to 75 inches

• Above 75 inches

Breakup by Application:

• Retail

• Hospitality

• Entertainment

• Stadiums & Playgrounds

• Corporate

• Banking

• Healthcare

• Education

• Transportation

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

