Facial Recognition Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 17% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s Facial Recognition Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Facial Recognition Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the facial recognition market size is expected to grow from $4.71 billion in 2021 to $5.48 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.41%. The global facial recognition market size is expected to grow to $10.11 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.53%. The growing importance of the surveillance industry is expected to drive the facial recognition market growth.

The facial recognition market consists of sales of facial recognition solutions and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that refer to a method of identifying or verifying a person's identification using their face. Facial recognition algorithms may be used to recognize individuals in real-time, on-screen, or moving pictures.

Global Facial Recognition Market Trends

Strategic partnership is a key trend in the facial recognition market. Companies are partnering with facial recognition companies to expand into a new market and leverage each other resources.

Global Facial Recognition Market Segments

The global facial recognition market is segmented:

By Technology: 2D, 3D, Facial Analytics

By Application: Emotion Recognition, Attendance Tracking and Monitoring, Access Control, Security and Surveillance, Others

By End User: Retail and E-commerce, Media and Entertainment, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Automobile and Transportation, Telecom and Information Technology (IT), Government, Healthcare, Others

By Geography: The global facial recognition market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Facial Recognition Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides facial recognition global market overviews, analyzes and facial recognition global market forecast market size and growth, facial recognition global market share, facial recognition global market segments and geographies, facial recognition industry trends, facial recognition global market players, facial recognition global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The facial recognition global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Facial Recognition Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Aware Inc, Ayonix Corporation, Cognitec Systems GmbH, FacePhi, NEC Corporation, Nuance, Idemia, Thales, Fujitsu, Gemalto NV, Onfido, TECH5 SA, NVISO SA (nViso), Neurotechnology, Techno Brain, and id3 Technologies (id3).

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

