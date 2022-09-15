Global Refractories Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Refractories Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Refractories Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the refractories market size is expected to grow from $25.33 billion in 2021 to $26.33 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.93%. As per TBRC’s refractories market research the market size is expected to grow to $28.68 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.16%. Growing demand for iron and steel is driving the refractories market.

The refractories market consists of sales of the refractories materials by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that refer to ceramic materials that are resistant to extremely high temperatures and endure physical wear and corrosion produced by chemical agents. Refractories are made from natural and artificial materials, mainly nonmetallic or mixtures of compounds and minerals. Since they are more heat resistant than metals, they are used to line the hot surfaces found within many industrial processes, including the manufacturing of petrochemical goods and the refining of gasoline.

Global Refractories Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend in the refractory market. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are used to produce refractories to gain efficiency. Images and other data collected during in-situ analysis can be input into machine learning (ML) models. These models provide insights that allow companies to make accurate predictions on the product's running time and the parameters and conditions (such as temperature) inside the reactor that are optimal for receiving the desired product, whether steel, glass, or cement, while keeping the refractory layer to a minimum.

Global Refractories Market Segments

By Form: Shaped Refractories, Unshaped Refractories

By Alkalinity: Acidic and Neutral, Basic

By Refractory: Mineral, Bauxite, Alumina, Kaolin, Magnesia, Graphite, Zircon

By End-Use Industry: Iron and Steel, Power Generation, Non-Ferrous Metals, Cement, Glass, Others

By Geography: The global refractories market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Refractories Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides refractories market overview, refractories industry analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global refractories market, refractories global market share, refractories global market segments and geographies, refractories global market players, refractories global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The refractories market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Refractories Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: RHI Magnesita, Morgan Advanced Materials, Shinagawa Refractories, Saint-Gobain, Chosun Refractories, Harbisonwalker International, Imerys, Krosaki Harima Corporation, Magnezit Group, Refratechnik, Corning Incorporated, IFGL Refractories Ltd, Resco Products Inc, INTOCAST AG, Puyang Refractories Group Co Ltd, Calderys Refractories Limited, Qinghua Refractories, IFGL Refractories Limited, Carboundum Universal Limited, and Coorstek Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.



