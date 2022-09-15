Global Fruit Powder Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Fruit Powder Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Fruit Powder Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the fruit powder market size is expected to grow from $14.58 billion in 2021 to $15.52 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.43%. As per TBRC’s fruit powder industry research the market size is expected to reach $19.93 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.46%. The increasing demand for organic products is expected to propel the growth of the fruit powders market.

The fruit powder market consists of sales of fruit powders by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to freeze-dried or dehydrated fruits that have been crushed into a fine powder. They are simple to store, transport, and utilize and last far longer than usual fruit. Fruit powders can preserve the majority of their vitamins and minerals during the powder preparation process, depending on the drying method used. They are an excellent addition to any dessert, ice cream, shakes, or sauce because they contain no added sugar, sweeteners, preservatives, colors, or flavorings. They are to substitute artificial flavoring in almost any recipe, especially sweets.

Global Fruit Powder Market Trends

Product innovation is a key trend in the fruit powder market. Prebiotic food powders are gaining traction in the market. Prebiotics are plant fibers that have been modified and serve as fertilizers, encouraging the development of beneficial microorganisms in the stomach. Many vegetables and fruits contain prebiotics, mostly those that are high in complex carbohydrates like resistant starch and fiber.

Global Fruit Powder Market Segments

The global fruit powder market is segmented:

By Fruit Type: Grape, Apple, Mango, Banana, Berries, Others

By Nature: Organic, Conventional

By Technology: Freeze Dried, Spray Dried, Vacuum Dried, Drum Dried

By Application: Bakery, Confectionery, Snacks/RTE Products, Dairy, Beverages, Soups and Sauces, Others

By End-User: Fruit Processing, Beverage Processing, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and Personal Care

By Geography: The global fruit powder market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Fruit Powder Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides fruit powder global market overviews, fruit powder market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the fruit powder global market, fruit powder global market share, fruit powder global market segments and geographies, fruit powder global market players, fruit powder market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The fruit powder global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Fruit Powder Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Aarkay Food Products, Iprona, European Freeze Dry, Futureceuticals, Kanegrade, Nutradry, Paradise Fruits Solutions, The Green Labs, Watershed Foods, Drytech Processes, Batory Foods, Van Drunen Farms, Schiling ltd., The Australian Superfood Co., and Dohler Group.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

