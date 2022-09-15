Industrial Automation Software Market by Growth Analysis and Precise Outlook – 2028 | Stats by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Growing need to reduce human errors and increase time efficiency and less availability of skilled manpower are key factors driving market revenue growth

Industrial Automation Software Market Size – USD 33.54 Billion in 2020,Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.8%,Market Trends – Increasing adoption of cloud-based industrial automation software and solutions” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global industrial automation software market size reached USD 33.54 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of cloud-based industrial automation software is expected to drive market revenue growth in 2021-2028. Besides, growing need for industrial automation software to reduce human errors and increase time efficiency will boost market growth. Demand for automation software has been increasing at a rapid pace.

Adoption of cloud-based industrial automation software has been increasing across various industries, including oil and gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, automotive, machine manufacturing, and others, are rapidly. Such software ensures secure access to various automated systems through different output devices, and further enables enterprises to access data remotely using computers. These are some major factors driving growth of the global industrial automation software market revenue.

Some of the key participants in this industrial automation software market include:

Siemens AG, Hitachi Ltd., General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd., HCL Technologies Limited, Rockwell Automation Inc., and Parsec Automation Corporation.

The Global Industrial Automation Software Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional and competitive landscape and provides a deeper insight into the current market scenario and future growth prospects.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Human Machine Interface (HMI) segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to rising need for implementation and maintenance services as a result of increasing deployment of industrial automation software.

On-premise segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of on-premise industrial automation software among end users, as on-premise deployment offers higher level of safety and security to devices.

Europe is expected to register a larger revenue growth rate among the regional markets in the global industrial automation software market over the forecast period due to robust presence of international and domestic automation software providers such as Siemens AG, SAP SE., Schneider Electric SE, and ABB Ltd., among others.

The report studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Industrial Automation Software Market .The report offers valuable insights into the market size, market share, sales channel and distribution network, segmentation of the market, demands, and trends, and growth prospects. The report also studies the growth of the market on a global and regional scale.

Emergen Research has segmented global industrial automation software on the basis of type, deployment, end use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premise

On-cloud

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Process Industry

Oil and Gas

Chemicals

Paper and Pulp

Pharmaceuticals

Mining and Metals

Food and Beverages

Power

Others

Discrete Industry

Automotive

Machine Manufacturing

Semiconductor and Electronics

Aerospace and Defence

Medical Devices

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report provides a comprehensive analysis in an organized manner in the form of tables, graphs, charts, figures, and diagrams. The organized data paves the way for thorough examination and research of the current and future outlook of the market. The report further offers a thorough SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the Industrial Automation Software Market

