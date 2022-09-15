Nuclear Materials Transportation Market by Growth Analysis and Precise Outlook – 2030 | Daseke, Deutsche Post AG, FedEx

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing popularity of blockchain in logistics of nuclear materials is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Nuclear Materials Transportation Market Size – USD 1.22 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.4%, Market Trends – Rising adoption of radioactive materials for spacecraft” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nuclear materials transportation market size was USD 1.22 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing popularity of blockchain in logistics of nuclear materials and rising adoption of radioactive materials for spacecraft are major factors driving revenue growth of the market. A radioisotope power system is one that transforms heat into electricity. When a radioactive substance decays, heat is released. This substance is used by engineers to create thermocouples, which produce electricity. The thermocouple has a hot and cold shoe and this heat causes electrical charges to move from hot to the cold shoe, creating an electrical voltage. This heat is transported across a significant temperature differential. Furthermore, this produces usable electrical power, which can be used to fuel various spacecraft and for other electrical purposes.

Some of the key participants in this Nuclear Materials Transportation Market include:

Daseke Inc., Agility Public Warehousing Co. KSCP, Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corp., Alara Global Logistics Group, and DG Air Freight Pty. Ltd., Clean Harbors Inc., Edlow International Co., Boyle Transportation, and DSV Panalpina AS.

The Global Nuclear Materials Transportation Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional and competitive landscape and provides a deeper insight into the current market scenario and future growth prospects.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The fresh fuel segment is expected to register a significant market revenue growth. Increasing demand for new fuel for uranium fuel assemblies is anticipated to propel sales growth of this segment. Uranium fuel assemblies are created in fuel fabrication facilities. The fuel assembly is made up of ceramic pellets made from pressed U3O8 that have been sintered at a high temperature (around 1400°C). Afterward, aligned pellets are packed within long hollow metal rods to create fuel assemblies, which are ready for reactor's installation.

The healthcare segment is expected to register a substantial growth over the forecast period. Nuclear medicine uses radioactive chemicals inside the body to diagnose illnesses or identify and remove diseased or damaged organs and tissue. Many cancers can be treated with radiation therapy, either by itself or in conjunction with other treatments such as surgery and chemotherapy. If a disease cannot be treated, radiotherapy is helpful for controlling growth of cancer cells by reducing cancer cells and preventing their spread. Radiation therapy can minimize the suffering cancer patients normally experience and enhance their quality of life.

The North America market is expected to register a considerable growth during the forecast period. Up to 3 million packages carrying radioactive materials are shipped over American soil every year through land, rail, air, or water. Responsibility for policing the security of these shipments falls jointly on NRC and Department of Transportation. NRC creates guidelines for packaging of radioactive materials. The Department of Transportation sets standards for labeling and smaller-sized packages and supervises shipments as they travel.

The report studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Nuclear Materials Transportation Market .The report offers valuable insights into the market size, market share, sales channel and distribution network, segmentation of the market, demands, and trends, and growth prospects. The report also studies the growth of the market on a global and regional scale.

Emergen Research has segmented the nuclear materials transportation market based on material type, end-user, and region:

Material Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Uranium Oxide

Fresh Fuel

Used Fuel

Vitrified Waste

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Healthcare

Industrial

Agriculture

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report provides a comprehensive analysis in an organized manner in the form of tables, graphs, charts, figures, and diagrams. The organized data paves the way for thorough examination and research of the current and future outlook of the market. The report further offers a thorough SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the Nuclear Materials Transportation Market

