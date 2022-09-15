Anti-Slip Coating Market is Expected to Reach USD 242.8 Million at a CAGR of 6.2% by 2030 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Rapid Industrialization and deployment of anti-slip coated tiles and flooring materials to prevent slipping and falls are major factors drives growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global anti-slip coating market size was USD 140.5 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Advancements in technology, and rapid urbanization and industrialization are some key factors driving global anti-slip coating market revenue growth. Slipping is one of the most important causes of on-job injuries and fatalities, and as a result, anti-slip coatings are gaining traction for various applications in both industrial and commercial sectors. These coatings are engineered to meet the requirements of Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) guidelines, recognized for preventing slips and falls. Anti-slip coatings have different properties, such as resistance to water and corrosion, and they have a layer of protection against salts and destructive synthetic compounds.

Anti-slip coatings have a broad application range and are used in industrial, commercial, as well as residential sectors. They are deployed on kitchen floors, restroom floors, edges of swimming pools, and parking lots, among others. Revenue growth of the market is expected to increase steadily due to various ongoing infrastructure projects and expansion of facilities in various industries. However, one of the key factors restraining adoption of this coating is the availability of fewer options, as there are few players in the market. Moreover, the effect of these coatings are not necessarily permanent and can wear over time, and it is time-consuming to apply them and their costs can vary from country to country.

Major companies Sherwin-Williams, 3M, A&I Coatings, Jotun, Henkel Corporation, Rust-Oleum, MEBAC, Randolph Products, American Safety Technologies, and Amstep Products.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Epoxy coating is the most extensively used anti-slip coating, and it provides a satin finish and anti-slippery surface. Properties such as flexibility, hardness, strength against wear and tear, and solvent resistance make epoxy the mostly used anti-slippery coating among all other available options.

The industrial segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Slips and falls resulting in injuries and potential fatalities are a common phenomenon in various industries. Anti-slip coatings can be used on any surface, such as on metals, wood, concrete, ceramic and other tiles, vehicle floor mats, and pallet liners, among others, to prevent injuries caused by slips and falls.

Asia-Pacific market accounted for largest revenue share in the global anti-slip coating market in 2021. This can be attributed to the presence of major companies, such as 3M, Jotun, Henkel AG & Co. Akzo Nobel N.V, and Sika AG, in countries in the region. Governments of various countries is Asia-Pacific are also undertaking initiatives to reduce the rate of accidents caused by fluid spills. These factors are driving revenue growth of the Asia-Pacific market.

Segments covered in the report:

Resin Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Polyaspartic

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Construction Flooring

Marine Deck

Industrial Building

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Water-based

Solvent-based

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

