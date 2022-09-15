Fruit Juice Market Share, Size, Industry Overview, Latest Insights and Business Opportunities 2022-2027

Fruit Juice Market

The Fruit Juice Market to reach US$ 182 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.31% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Fruit Juice Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global fruit juice market size reached a value of US$ 141 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 182 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.31% during 2022-2027.

Fruit juice is a non-fermented beverage that is commercially prepared by mechanically squeezing or macerating fresh fruits, including orange, pomegranate and guava, to obtain their pulp. Artificial flavors, stabilizers and preservatives are also added to the juices to enhance their taste and extend their shelf life. They are often characterized by a refreshing taste and an instantaneous boost of energy as they offer hydration to the body. Since they are rich in calcium, folate, vitamin A and C, magnesium and potassium, their regular consumption assists in digestion, boosts metabolism, aids in weight loss, and regulates cholesterol levels.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Fruit Juice Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the rising awareness regarding the importance of personal health and physical fitness among individuals. This has impelled the masses to opt for healthy fruit juices instead of calorie-rich carbonated soft drinks or caffeinated beverages. This is further supported by the shifting dietary patterns and improving lifestyle preferences of the masses. The market is also driven by the launch of various fortified fruit juice variants in the market with high nutritional content. This, coupled with the introduction of preservative-free and sugar-free fruit juices with natural sweeteners, is expected to gain widespread prominence among health-conscious consumers. In addition to this, several players are heavily investing in high-quality packaging solutions to avoid spillage and spoilage of the packed product. As a result, they are widely utilizing multi-layered tetra packs that are available in varied sizes, ranging from jumbo to single-serve packages, to market their products, thereby creating a positive outlook for the market. Also, the rising popularity of cold-pressed fruit juices among the urban population, along with the inflating per capita income levels of individuals, is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the easy product availability through online retail channels.

Fruit Juice Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the fruit juice market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• The Coca-Cola Company

• Pepsico, Inc.

• China Huiyuan Juice Group Limited

• WILD Flavors, Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the fruit juice market on the basis of breakup by product type, flavor, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

• 100% Fruit Juice

• Nectars

• Juice Drinks

• Concentrates

• Powdered Juice

• Others

Breakup by Flavor:

• Orange

• Apple

• Mango

• Mixed Fruit

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Specialty Food Stores

• Online Retail

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

