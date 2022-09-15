Hexane Market is Forecasted to Reach USD 2.57 Billion at a CAGR of 3.6% by 2027 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Growing usage of hexane in primary end-use industries such as rubber and petrochemicals is anticipated in the coming years to fuel the global demand.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Hexane Market is forecast to reach USD 2.57 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Hexane is used primarily for processing edible oil from seeds and vegetables. The colorless and flavorless existence coupled with desirable properties, such as low porosity and volatility, has rendered hexane a suitable solvent alternative for several applications, including chemical, organic synthesis, oil extraction, polymerization, medicinal, and industrial cleaning & degreasing. N-hexane, also known as an oil solvent, is used in a multitude of fields, from writing, rubber, clothing, makeup, paint, and so on. In recent years, n-hexane is primarily being used for computer device cleaning in the medical sector and integrated circuit (IC). The fast development of the food & beverage industry in countries like India, Indonesia, Thailand, and China are strengthening the hexane market due to the growing demand for industrial-grade hexane in the Asia Pacific region. Governments around the world are now imposing stringent controls on the usage of hexane to enhance the health of the workers and reduce the accidents of chemical installations.

Non-polar organic solvents like tetrahydrofuran (THF), petroleum ether, are commonly used for the production of non-polar carotenes. Solvent selection is one of the most critical factors determining the efficiency of the extraction process. Despite the substantial use of hexane to remove non-polar carotenes, a combination of ethanol/acetone/hexane is widely used to obtain both non-polar and polar carotenoids concurrently. A high yield of carotenoid is produced when 45% of hexane is included in the solvent combination, where the ratio of solvent to waste is 9:1:1. Given the increasing use of hexane in carotenoid extraction, a mixture of chloroform and methanol (2:1) has demonstrated higher productivity during carotenoid extraction. Nonetheless, chloroform uses are mostly limited, owing to health and safety issues surrounding the climate.

Major companies NOAH Technologies Corporation, Environmental Equipment & Supply, AquaPhoenix Scientific, Mil-Spec Industries Corp., Continental Chemical, GFS Chemicals Inc., City Chemical LLC, Hydrite Chemical Co., Haviland Enterprises Inc., and Hukill Chemical Corp.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Based on the grade, extraction grade generated a revenue of USD 0.85 billion in 2019. It projected to rise with a CAGR of 3.5% in the forecast period due to the massive developments desired by the food and extraction industries.

The edible oil extraction application is the major contributor to the Hexane Market. The edible oil extraction application of the Asia Pacific region is the major shareholder of the market and held around 34.3% of the market in the year 2019, owing to the increasing consumer consciousness about refined oil use and the associated health effects.

The Asia Pacific dominated the market for hexane in 2019. The region's consistent focus on cost-effective and innovative procedures that are adopted in the area is driving the market. The Asia Pacific region held approximately 36% of the market, followed by Europe, which contains around 28% market in the year 2019.

Segments covered in the report:

Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polymerization

Extraction

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Edible Oil Extraction

Industrial Solvent

Adhesive Formulation

Leather Treatment

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K

France

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

