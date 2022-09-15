Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market Demand, Trends, Dynamic Innovation & Insights 2028 | Bombardier, Qualcomm

Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market

A wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging makes it possible to use a single system to power all of the necessary electronics for an automotive charging system. Any number of electronic gadgets, including computers, laptops, power tools, mobile phones, infrared detectors, GPS systems, cigarette lighter plug-ins, actual key chains, and more, can simply be powered by the wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging. The electronics process is streamlined when only one wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging is used, which significantly decreases the amount of time and money needed for wiring and installation.

Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market Competitive Landscape and Segmentation Analysis:

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲: Bombardier Inc., Continental AG, Elix Wireless, Evatran Group Inc., Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Qualcomm, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Toshiba Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, Witricity Corporation, ZTE Corporation, and Hevo Power.

In October 2019, ChargePoint Inc, and San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) signed an agreement to manufacture electric busses in the future together. Likewise, in September 2019, ChargePoint Inc. introduced a new charger called ChargePoint Home Flex.

Detailed Segmentation:

On the basis of charging station type, the global wireless EV charging market is segmented into

‣ Commercial Charging Stations

‣ Home Charging Stations

On the basis of component, the global wireless EV charging market is segmented into

‣ Base Charging Pad

‣ Power Control Unit

‣ Vehicle Charging Pad

On the basis of charging type, the global wireless EV charging market is segmented into

‣ Dynamic Wireless Charging System

‣ Stationary Wireless Charging System

On the basis of power supply range, the global wireless EV charging market is segmented into

‣ 3 to <11 kW

‣ 11 to 50 kW

‣ Above 50 kW

On the basis of vehicle type, the global wireless EV charging market is segmented into

‣ Passenger Cars (PC)

‣ Electric Commercial Vehicle (ECV)

‣ Electric Two Wheeler

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

» 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 & 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮-𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

Market Dynamics:

The market for wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging is expanding as a result of the fast rising demand for electric vehicles, particularly in developing countries like China and India. Due to the need to reduce car emissions, the ownership of an electric vehicle is becoming increasingly necessary in countries like China and India. For instance, 1309 electric vehicles were sold in the region in 2019, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations of India. Additionally, the market for wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging is anticipated to be driven by the quickly evolving EV infrastructure and favourable government regulations regarding automobile ownership. For instance, the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) scheme's second phase was approved by the Indian government in March 2019. With the help of this programme, the government hopes to lower the price of electric and hybrid vehicles in India and concentrate primarily on introducing electric vehicles into shared and public transportation in the future.

The biggest barrier impeding the expansion of the wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging business is the high initial setup cost of wireless charging infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific, North America, Africa and the Middle East, Europe, and Latin America are the five geographic areas that make up this market. Due to the high demand for electric vehicles in the region, Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for a sizeable portion of the wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging market. For instance, 81% of the cars in China at the moment are electric vehicles, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM). Key firms' presence in the area is also anticipated to boost market expansion. Due to different federal legislation aimed at lowering vehicle carbon emissions and encouraging sustainability, the wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging industry in North America is predicted to experience significant growth.

